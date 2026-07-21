GTT and HPE Deepen Partnership to Deliver Secure Enterprise Cloud Networking

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, announced the expansion of its global partnership with HPE, expanding GTT’s managed services portfolio to simplify the evolving complexity of enterprise networking. The combination of the GTT Envision platform and Managed LAN/WLAN solutions, delivered via HPE Aruba Central, enables enterprises to simply and securely connect users, devices and applications across diverse environments, addressing the growing demand for scalable, AI-enabled, high-performance networking.

The GTT Envision platform is designed to support best-of-breed solutions like HPE Networking, ensuring our customers have access to market-leading technology as their requirements evolve. --Fletcher Keister, Chief Product Technology Officer, GTT Share

As enterprises navigate increasing demands driven by AI adoption and evolving security threats, they are rethinking how their networks are designed, managed and secured. According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, single-vendor SASE is projected to represent 85% of a $21 billion market by 2030 as enterprises shift toward vendors that offer both networking and security.

“Representing roughly 85% of the SASE market, the single-vendor SASE thesis is strongest when SD-WAN and SSE both matter to the customer architecture, improving policy cohesion, operations and accountability,” said Mauricio Sanchez, Senior Director, Enterprise Security and Networking, Dell’Oro Group.

“Enterprise networking is becoming increasingly complex with more traffic, more distribution and more threats,” said Fletcher Keister, Chief Product Technology Officer, GTT. “The GTT Envision platform is designed to support best-of-breed solutions like HPE Networking, ensuring our customers have access to market-leading technology as their requirements evolve.”

GTT and HPE have worked together for more than a decade to deliver secure, scalable SD-WAN managed services using HPE Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN. The partnership has now been expanded to include HPE Networking SSE, enabling GTT to grow its GTT Secure Connect portfolio with a fully managed, single vendor SASE solution built on GTT’s Tier 1 global network that integrates HPE’s SD-WAN and cloud security into a Zero Trust architecture. This reduces vendor sprawl, simplifies operations, improves application performance across hybrid and multicloud environments, and enables zero trust security capabilities.

“GTT has consistently been at the forefront of supporting customers through their WAN transformation, with a differentiated approach at the edge that simplifies the adoption of SD-WAN and SASE architectures,” said Jon Green, CTO, Networking, HPE. “The addition of HPE Networking’s SSE and Managed LAN/WLAN capabilities further strengthens GTT’s ability to deliver a unified networking and security experience — connecting users, devices and applications seamlessly across data center, cloud, SaaS and edge environments. By extending these capabilities across its global managed services platform, GTT helps organizations streamline operations, improve visibility and accelerate time to value. Together, we are helping enterprises modernize securely for the demands of an AI-driven world.”

GTT Secure Connect with HPE SSE is available now, with the expanded portfolio of LAN/WLAN expected to be available to enterprise customers later this year.

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications — anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. For more information, visit www.gtt.net.

Press releases can be downloaded from gtt.net.

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