ERI and Cyclic Materials Form Partnership to Recover and Recycle Rare Earths and Critical Minerals from E-Waste

FRESNO, Calif. & MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERI, a leading international material resource recovery, ITAD and tech reuse and recycling company, today announced the signing of a global strategic partnership agreement with Cyclic Materials, the rare earth recycling company building circular supply infrastructure for critical materials. The partnership is intended to form one of the largest rare earth recovery ecosystems in the U.S. by combining ERI’s nationwide collection network with Cyclic Materials’ commercial rare earth recovery and refining technologies to process high volume magnet-containing products. Initial commercialization includes multiple product categories that will create one of the largest commercial rare earth recycling feedstock portfolios in North America.

“Together we are creating a new supply of rare earths by unlocking materials already in circulation and recirculating them into the supply chain." Share

End-of-life electronics represent one of the largest untapped sources of rare earths and critical minerals in the world, yet many of these products are often discarded, and thus the critical materials within them are lost to waste streams. Unlike traditional mining, recovering rare earth from products already in circulation is becoming the most realistic approach to solving the supply chain constraints with speed and on shore. Cyclic Materials’ rare earth recycling will provide a domestic supply of rare earths that supports the robust manufacturing sector, increases national security, and enables growth across AI, defense, automotive and other major industries.

ERI, which recycles more than one million pounds of electronic waste every day, will leverage its global collection network and eight U.S.-based recycling centers to pre-process and send materials containing rare earth magnets and other critical materials to Cyclic Materials for rare earth recovery. The companies have begun conducting sample analysis to qualify products for rare earth recycling, and have so far identified multiple high volume product categories that will be sent to Cyclic Materials.

Additionally, Cyclic Materials will also recover other critical materials such as copper and aluminum in its process. Feedstock will be sent primarily to Cyclic Materials' Arizona operations, where the company has a facility capable of processing up to 25,000 tonnes of end-of-life components annually in the U.S.

Under the partnership, Cyclic Materials and ERI will also jointly pursue RFPs for recycling and recovery of critical materials, as well as other commercial and government opportunities that support the development of circular supply chains for critical materials in the U.S.

“As one of the world’s largest electronics recyclers, ERI processes an immense volume of products annually, and this partnership will transform that volume into an impactful supply of rare earths for the U.S.,” said Ahmad Ghahreman, CEO and Founder of Cyclic Materials. “Together with John’s team, we are creating a new supply of rare earths by unlocking materials already in circulation and recirculating them into the supply chain, which derisks foreign trade tensions, increases supply chain resilience, and strengthens national security.”

“It’s an honor to partner with Cyclic so that we can bring new levels of efficiency to closing the loop on critical minerals,” said ERI’s Chairman and CEO John Shegerian. “Cyclic’s innovative technology and state-of-the-art facility provide commercial capabilities that make the circularity of heavy rare earth elements more accessible than ever before. Together we will be able to make a tremendous impact. It's also a great privilege to be working alongside Ahmad, who brings a complete perspective on critical elements and is truly one of the greatest known authorities on mining in the world today.”

Through advanced, proprietary, AI-driven software and hardware solutions, ERI is able to identify and access material with magnets and rare earth elements at a distinct purity level, which enables Cyclic Materials to then recover the critical rare earth elements. As governments increasingly prioritize domestic supply chain security, and demand for rare earth elements continues to accelerate globally, Cyclic Materials is rapidly expanding its global footprint to support the domestic infrastructure for critical material recovery across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Cyclic Materials

Cyclic Materials is building a resilient supply chain for rare earth elements (REEs) and other critical materials through the recycling of magnet-containing end-of-life products. The company recovers and refines high-purity recycled rare earth oxides that are returned to the manufacturing supply chain for new permanent magnets that are essential to automotive, AI, robotics, defense, electronics, energy, medical, industrial and other advanced technologies. With the success of its commercial demonstration and first shipments of high-purity recycled rare earth oxides to customers, the company is rapidly expanding its cutting-edge technology to commercial scale across the U.S. and globally in order to create a secure domestic circular supply of rare earths. Learn more about Cyclic Materials at cyclicmaterials.earth.

About ERI

ERI is the leading international material resource recovery, ITAD and tech reuse and recycling company. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first company in its industry to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified U.S. locations, serving every zip code in the United States, with facilities and partners serving over 50 countries. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about circularity, ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.