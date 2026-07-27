Stellar Cyber Names Brite, Inspira and M-Theory as First Infinity Delivery Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber today announced that Brite, Inspira and M-Theory are the first partners approved to deliver services through its award-winning Infinity Delivery Partner Program, a partner services model designed to help qualified partners take a larger role in customer success by delivering advanced deployment, integration, tuning, automation, and operational services across the Stellar Cyber AI-native SecOps platform.

The Infinity Delivery Partner Program is built for partners that want to expand beyond product sales and standard deployment support to become more strategic contributors to customers’ long-term security operations (SecOps). As organizations mature their security programs, they increasingly need support with architecture, data onboarding, parsing and normalization, detection tuning, API-based automation, reporting, dashboards, and operational optimization. Infinity Delivery Partners are equipped to lead these engagements while helping customers accelerate time to value, reduce delivery risk, and improve security operations outcomes.

Launched in April 2025, the Stellar Cyber Infinity Partner Program is a thriving, global ecosystem of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) designed to boost productivity, simplify security operations, and unlock high-margin revenue streams. In March 2026, CRN included the program in its prestigious 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value. Initial participating companies, M-Theory Group, Brite and Inspira, each bring proven customer-facing delivery experience and technical capabilities to help customers operationalize Stellar Cyber faster and more effectively.

“Brite is excited to participate in a program that recognizes the importance of partner-led delivery in driving customer success,” said Trevor Smith, President, Brite. “With Stellar Cyber, we can help customers optimize integrations, detections, dashboards, and workflows so they can achieve stronger security outcomes faster.”

Through the program, Infinity Delivery Partners can lead or materially support more complex customer and service-provider deployments. This includes deployment planning, architecture review, data onboarding, integration work, rule creation and tuning, testing and validation, documentation, knowledge transfer, and frontline delivery support. Stellar Cyber provides enablement, technical guidance, best practices, ongoing training, and escalation support where needed.

“Inspira is committed to helping customers modernize their security operations with practical, outcome-driven services,” said Dennis Joshua, Vice President, Cyber Defense & Managed Security Services, Inspira. “By joining Stellar Cyber’s Infinity Delivery Partner Program, we can help customers move faster from deployment to operational value while creating deeper, longer-term security partnerships.”

“M-Theory Group sees tremendous opportunity in helping customers turn security technology into operational capability,” said Chant Vartanian, Chief Executive Officer, M-Theory Group. “The Infinity Delivery Partner Program allows us to bring our implementation methodology, technical expertise, and customer success focus to more complex Stellar Cyber engagements.”

For partners, the program creates new opportunities to expand services revenue, increase account influence, improve margins, and strengthen customer retention. By owning more of the operational journey, partners can become embedded in customer workflows and deliver value long after the initial sale.

The program is intended for partners that meet Stellar Cyber’s commercial, technical, operational, and certification criteria, including maintaining trained technical resources, dedicated delivery leads, documented implementation methodologies, and a commitment to ongoing enablement and technical review.

“Customers are asking for more than implementation help. They want trusted advisors who understand their environments, workflows, integrations, and business goals,” said Jeff Hill, RVP Sales North America, Stellar Cyber. “The Infinity Delivery Partner Program gives qualified partners a stronger role in the customer lifecycle, while giving customers access to expert delivery resources that can help them realize greater value from Stellar Cyber over time.”

Infinity Delivery Partners are expected to serve as the primary delivery lead for approved engagements, while Stellar Cyber remains available for enablement, best practices, escalation support, and specialized guidance. This model enables customers to benefit from both partner-led execution and Stellar Cyber’s platform expertise.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber is an AI-native SecOps platform purpose-built for MSSPs and lean enterprise security teams. Since 2015, Stellar Cyber has helped organizations illuminate the darkest corners of cybersecurity to see every threat, know what matters most, and act with speed and confidence — always with the human in the loop.

By applying the right tool to the right problem, Stellar Cyber combines machine learning to uncover hidden anomalies, agentic AI to guide responses in real time, and human-augmented decision-making where expertise is essential. The result is real-world impact: analyst productivity improved by more than 80%, false positives reduced by over 90%, and security teams free to focus on what matters.

Stellar Cyber’s open SecOps platform unifies SIEM, NDR/OT, ITDR/UEBA, detection, investigation, triage, response, and Multi-Layer AI™ under one license. Stellar Cyber is trusted by one-third of the world’s top 250 MSSPs and over 15,000 organizations worldwide.

Learn more at stellarcyber.ai.