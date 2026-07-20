Enlightenment Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Quorum

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enlightenment Capital, an Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) investment firm based in the Washington, DC area, announced it has made a strategic investment in Quorum, the leading AI-powered government affairs platform used by more than 2,000 organizations, including over half of the Fortune 100 companies. The investment will accelerate Quorum’s product roadmap, expand its agentic AI capabilities, and strengthen its position as the platform of choice for government affairs teams – from large corporations and small and midsized businesses to trade associations, nonprofits, and government agencies.

Quorum’s platform brings together legislative tracking, stakeholder engagement, grassroots advocacy, PAC management, and AI-powered intelligence into a single system of record, enabling government affairs teams to move from fragmented research and monitoring to coordinated, action-oriented advocacy. With Enlightenment Capital’s investment, Quorum will continue to expand its AI capabilities that help public affairs teams identify policy risks, synthesize complex information, prioritize action, and execute advocacy strategies at scale.

“Quorum has built the platform of record for government affairs teams, and the company’s leadership in agentic AI represents the kind of category-defining innovation we invest behind,” said Devin Talbott, Founder and CEO of Enlightenment Capital. “Quorum’s mission-critical solutions – delivering insight, tracking, and planning to the workings of Washington – align perfectly with our focus as a DC-based firm investing at the intersection of government and technology.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Alex Wirth and the Quorum team as they continue to build on the premium intelligence platform in the government affairs space,” said Thomas Young, Partner at Enlightenment Capital. “Quorum has become indispensable to the teams it serves, and we are committed to supporting the company’s continued product innovation and strategic expansion.”

“With Enlightenment Capital as a partner, we can accelerate the development of purpose-built AI and intelligence tools that help government affairs teams operate with greater clarity, speed, and impact,” said Alex Wirth, CEO and Co-Founder of Quorum. “Enlightenment Capital understands the mission-critical role Quorum plays for our customers and shares our conviction about the opportunity ahead.”

Raymond James served as financial advisor and Cooley as legal advisor to Quorum. Solomon Partners served as financial advisor and Moore & Van Allen as legal advisor to Enlightenment Capital.

About Quorum

Quorum is AI for government affairs. Quorum’s integrated public affairs platform helps organizations monitor policy developments, manage stakeholders, mobilize advocates, run PAC programs, and turn complex government data into actionable intelligence. Trusted by thousands of government affairs professionals worldwide, Quorum supports teams working across federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international policy environments. With one of the most comprehensive policy data sets available and AI-powered tools, including Quincy, Quorum enables organizations to move faster, make more informed decisions, and increase policy wins. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, DC. Learn more at www.quorum.us and follow Quorum on LinkedIn.

About Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area-based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision-making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow Enlightenment on LinkedIn.