RMH Systems and Systems in Motion Partner to Create a National End-to-End Material Handling and Automation Platform

WAUKEE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RMH Systems (“RMH”), a leading provider of automation, material handling, packaging, robotics, and industrial scale solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Systems in Motion (“SIM”), a material handling integrator and warehouse automation solutions provider headquartered in Elgin, Illinois. The combination creates a national platform with end-to-end capabilities spanning the front- and back-end of customers’ operations — from manufacturing, packaging, and industrial scale solutions through warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment. The acquisition marks RMH’s third add-on since partnering with Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”) in February 2025, following the acquisition of Top Shelf Integrated Solutions earlier this year. The combination represents a major milestone in RMH and Rotunda’s shared vision of building the industry’s premier end-to-end automation partner.

Founded in 1996, Systems in Motion has grown into one of the nation’s leading warehouse automation integrators. Powered by its proprietary KOZ software platform and deep in-house engineering expertise, SIM designs, delivers, and supports complete automation solutions for e-commerce, distribution, 3PL, manufacturing, and food & beverage customers nationwide — earning a blue-chip customer base and a reputation for solving its customers’ most complex fulfillment challenges.

“Systems in Motion is a transformative addition to the RMH platform,” said Tom Howard, CEO of RMH Systems. “Scott and his team have built a highly capable warehouse automation integrator, with a proprietary software platform and a strong, blue-chip customer base. Combining that with RMH’s manufacturing-focused material handling and packaging expertise gives the platform a genuine one-stop-shop offering across the front end and back end of a customer’s operation.”

“We built Systems in Motion by solving hard, technical problems for our customers and standing behind the results,” said Scott Lee, founder and CEO of Systems in Motion, who will continue to lead the SIM business and remains a significant equity holder in the combined company. “Partnering with RMH gives us the scale and complementary capabilities, including packaging, and broader material handling capabilities, to take on bigger, more complex projects, while giving our team access to more resources to keep growing. It is a natural next chapter for the business we have built.”

“SIM is exactly the kind of founder-built business Rotunda looks to partner with, and we are excited to put our operational resources and additional capital behind Scott, Tom, and the combined team in the platform’s next phase of growth,” said Ryan Aprill, Partner and Rotunda.

About RMH Systems

RMH Systems is a comprehensive material handling, packaging, robotics, and automation solutions provider, serving clients across a diversified set of end markets throughout the Midwest and beyond. RMH Systems has built its industry leading reputation by delivering quality products, services, engineering, integration, and customized solutions since 1936. For more information, visit www.rmhsystems.com.

About Systems in Motion

Systems in Motion is a material handling integrator and warehouse automation solutions provider headquartered in Elgin, Illinois. Powered by its proprietary KOZ software platform and deep engineering expertise, SIM designs, delivers, and supports automation solutions for e-commerce, distribution, 3PL, manufacturing, and food & beverage operations nationwide. For more information, visit www.systemsinmotion.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics, and industrial and business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.