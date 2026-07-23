Infobell IT Solutions Announces Strategic Collaboration with AMD to Accelerate Advanced AI Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infobell IT Solutions, a leader in enterprise technology services, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with AMD. Joining forces to advance the next generation of artificial intelligence, this collaboration brings together AMD high-performance hardware capabilities and Infobell’s deep software expertise to deliver powerful, scalable AI solutions to the enterprise market.

“Enterprise AI has moved from experimentation to production, and agentic AI will place even greater demands on compute, memory bandwidth, efficiency and system-level orchestration,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Enterprise AI, AMD. “With 6th Gen AMD EPYC Server CPUs, AMD is helping customers scale enterprise AI with the performance and efficiency needed to support increasingly complex data pipelines, AI services and intelligent applications across the modern data center.”

“As autonomous agentic AI transforms how enterprises operate, success will depend on seamlessly connecting intelligent agents, trusted data, high-performance infrastructure and business processes at scale,” said Ramana Bandili at Infobell IT Solutions. “With AMD, we are combining advanced AI computing with Infobell’s software engineering expertise to help organizations build, deploy and govern autonomous, goal-driven AI solutions that can reason, act and collaborate across business functions—turning the promise of agentic AI into measurable business outcomes.”

As part of this exciting collaboration, Infobell IT Solutions is launching four major product suites designed to extend software development boundaries and optimize advanced services:

Infobell Agentic Fabric: A comprehensive suite of products engineered to help enterprises seamlessly migrate, modernize and manage compliance across their data and cloud infrastructures.

A comprehensive suite of products engineered to help enterprises seamlessly migrate, modernize and manage compliance across their data and cloud infrastructures. Infobell Viva: A modern, next-generation collaboration platform built to streamline team communication, enhance productivity, and break down workplace silos.

A modern, next-generation collaboration platform built to streamline team communication, enhance productivity, and break down workplace silos. ScaleBench_AI 2.0: An upgraded benchmarking and optimization suite, now extending robust support for intensive, agnostic AI workloads.

An upgraded benchmarking and optimization suite, now extending robust support for intensive, agnostic AI workloads. Vision AI Suite: A specialized array of products tailored for advanced computer vision applications, enabling industries to leverage automated visual intelligence.

These new offerings directly extend Infobell's core software development lifecycle and advanced services, giving businesses the agility to scale AI workloads safely and efficiently.

For more information or to request a product demonstration, please visit https://www.infobellit.com/ or contact info@infobellit.com.

About Infobell IT Solutions

Infobell IT Solutions is a premier technology services provider dedicated to delivering cutting-edge software development, cloud modernization, and advanced AI services. By partnering with world-class technology pioneers, Infobell empowers enterprises to transform their digital landscape with speed, security, and scale.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG Corporation.