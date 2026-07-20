Loganair Adds BETA Technologies ALIA CTOL Aircraft to Its Fleet, Following Successful Demonstrations in United Kingdom

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom & SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loganair, the United Kingdom’s largest regional airline, and BETA Technologies (NYSE: BETA) (“BETA”) today announced at the Farnborough International Airshow the signing of a term sheet under which Loganair will purchase five all-electric ALIA conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) (CX300) aircraft, with options for five more.

The UK, and Scotland in particular, is a natural first market for commercial electric flight. Across the country, island and remote communities depend on short routes that road and rail cannot serve, making regional air service critical infrastructure. Most of Loganair's regional sectors are under 100 miles, squarely within the CX300's mission profile. The aircraft operates from existing runways and recharges in 20 to 40 minutes using BETA's fast-charging systems.

Marking a significant step towards bringing electric aviation into commercial routes across the UK, the move will ensure Loganair becomes Europe's first commercial airline operating an electric aircraft fleet.

The agreement builds on the UK’s first electric flight demonstration programme completed in March, when BETA’s CTOL flew 23 flights in 10 days across Loganair’s network, connecting Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Wick and Kirkwall. The aircraft covered more than 1,000 nautical miles in real-world operational conditions, flying routes to some of Scotland’s most remote communities and validating performance, ground handling, charging and integration into existing airport and airspace systems, and demonstrating a model for short regional routes across the UK.

Expected to enter service in 2029, the aircraft will support passenger and cargo operations across Loganair's network, delivering greater operational flexibility with lower operating costs and zero in-flight emissions. The agreement also includes plans for technical support and integration to ensure the aircraft can be introduced seamlessly into Loganair's existing fleet.

Luke Farajallah, chief executive of Loganair said: “This is a truly historic moment for Loganair and for European aviation. Our demonstration programme earlier this year proved that electric aviation is no longer a future concept, it is a viable commercial opportunity. The aircraft demonstrated the potential to reduce operating costs by up to 80% while maintaining the reliable regional connectivity our customers and communities depend on.

“Signing this agreement is the natural next step in that journey. It reflects our confidence in the technology, our partnership with BETA, and our ambition to remain at the forefront of sustainable regional aviation. We look forward to working together as we prepare to bring these aircraft into commercial service.”

The agreement represents the next phase of Loganair's partnership with BETA Technologies, moving from successful flight demonstrations to planned fleet deployment as the airline continues to explore how electric aviation can support resilient, efficient and lower-emission regional air services.

Kyle Clark, founder and chief executive of BETA Technologies said: “Loganair has spent six decades connecting communities that rely on air travel, so their standard for new technology is appropriately high. We met that standard the only way it can be met, by flying more than a thousand nautical miles across their network, on their routes, and in their conditions. This agreement is what happens when demonstrated performance meets an operator serious about the future of regional aviation.”

About BETA Technologies, Inc.

BETA (NYSE: BETA) is an aerospace and defense company designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to top operators worldwide. BETA has built and flown its family of ALIA aircraft, consisting of both conventional fixed-wing electric aircraft (the “ALIA CTOL”) and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (the “ALIA VTOL”), more than 160,000 nautical miles, including multiple trips across the United States. BETA is deploying a network of charging infrastructure to enable the growing industry with more than 100 sites across the United States and internationally. BETA’s intentional approach to developing the enabling technologies necessary to electrify aviation unlocks lucrative aftermarket revenue opportunity over the life of each aircraft. These highly scalable enabling technologies allow BETA to serve a customer base across cargo and logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets and unlock cost-effective and safe missions. Visit http://www.beta.team/ for more information about BETA and its products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BETA’s future business plans; the development, certification, commercialization and anticipated entry into service of BETA’s aircraft; and the contemplated purchase, delivery and operation of BETA aircraft by Loganair. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are more fully detailed in BETA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including BETA’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that BETA believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof. BETA undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

About Loganair

Loganair is the UK’s leading regional airline, connecting communities across the UK and Europe with reliable scheduled services. Headquartered in Glasgow and operating from a network of bases including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness, Jersey and the Isle of Man, Loganair is committed to delivering dependable air travel with a strong focus on customer service, safety and operational excellence.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) named Loganair as the most punctual UK airline of 2025, reflecting its continued operational resilience and dedication to delivering a high-quality travel experience for its customers.

Loganair operates a diverse fleet across its network of routes, supporting business and leisure travel while maintaining strong ties to the communities it serves. The airline remains focused on sustainable growth, strengthening connectivity and building partnerships that benefit passengers and regional economies alike.