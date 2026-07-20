Trex Selects Fencing Supply Group as Exclusive National Distributor for Trex Fencing

WINCH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing, and fencing and a leading brand of high-performance outdoor living products has signed a multi-year agreement with Fencing Supply Group (FSG) to become the exclusive national distributor of Trex®Fencing.

We believe the composite fencing segment is poised for significant growth driven by Trex and FSG. Share

“We are thrilled at this opportunity to expand and evolve our successful distribution relationship with an industry leader like Fencing Supply Group,” said Adam Zambanini, President and CEO of Trex. “Our recently announced strategic plan includes a focus on building out our fencing portfolio by leveraging existing decking extrusion capabilities across our facilities. Fencing is a natural fit with the Trex brand and allows us to further scale the assets we already have in place. FSG is the right distributor partner to help Trex own the backyard from the patio door to the perimeter.”

Trex Fencing is a low-maintenance, high-performance and eco-friendly product that is made to withstand years of sun, sleet and snow without becoming brittle, cracking or blowing out. The high-performance composite offerings are designed to last at least 25 years, surpassing the average life of a wood fence by about 10-15 years. Further, Trex Fencing won't rot, peel or splinter and never needs painting, staining or sealing.

“Composite fencing is one of the fastest-growing categories in the outdoor living space, and this distribution partnership with Trex accelerates that trajectory in a meaningful way,” said Brett Hankey, CEO of Fencing Supply Group. “FSG’s network of over 80 locations across America gives us the local relationships, inventory reach, and contractor expertise to bring Trex Fencing to market. Together, we're not just distributing a product – we're building the composite fencing category at scale. We're expanding the reach of composite fencing – from residential backyards to commercial properties, HOA communities and beyond. We're grateful to the Trex team for their confidence in FSG and for sharing our vision of what this category can become.”

Trex Fencing utilizes an interlocking picket design and comes in both a vertical and horizontal orientation. It is also available in a split-rail application, which provides an open, ranch-style look using composite rails and routed posts for fast, clean installs. All Trex Fencing is available in four natural colors and is perfectly framed with matching composite top and bottom rails and posts.

“Trex Fencing has been available for nearly two decades but has never had the kind of national distribution that is needed to transform the category,” continued Zambanini. “We believe the composite fencing segment is poised for significant growth driven by Trex and FSG.”

Trex Fencing is available nationwide at FSG and other major fencing dealer locations, as well as through special order at home center locations. For more information visit TrexFencing.com.

About Fencing Supply Group

Fencing Supply Group (FSG) is the premier wholesale distributor of fencing and outdoor living products and supplies in the United States. FSG's family of industry-leading companies serves professional contractors delivering new installation, improvement, repair, and access control services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. Combining deep local relationships and expertise with nationally, FSG operates more than 80 locations. For more information, visit www.fencingsupplygroup.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the wood-alternative decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of premium, sustainable, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand.

Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026) and included in Newsweek’s list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026. Additionally, the company was included on TIME’s list of “America’s Best Companies” and USA Today’s list of “America’s Climate Leaders” for 2026. Trex has also been ranked on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, highlighted as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for 16 consecutive years. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com