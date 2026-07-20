Infinium Wall Systems, Inc. Signs New 30,017 Square Foot Lease with Empire State Realty Trust at 1359 Broadway

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced that it signed a new office and retail lease with Infinium Wall Systems, Inc. – an American manufacturer that designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs glass office fronts and interior wall systems – that totals 30,017 square feet at 1359 Broadway.

“After evaluating numerous options for Infinium’s flagship New York presence, 1359 Broadway stood apart on every measure that mattered to us,” said Shawn Gaffney, founder & owner of Infinium Wall Systems, Inc. “ESRT’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-term partnership aligns closely with our own values, and the Herald Square location provides an exceptional platform to continue building relationships across the commercial interiors community. Ryan Kass and the ESRT team were outstanding partners throughout the process, working collaboratively to help bring our vision to life. We’re excited to establish Infinium’s New York home at 1359 Broadway and look forward to being part of the building’s continued success."

1359 Broadway is a premier, fully modernized office and retail asset located on the Broadway Office Corridor in the heart of the commuter triangle, walking distance to Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal and Port Authority.

“We are pleased to welcome Infinium to 1359 Broadway. We have two large blocks remaining for 2026 at One Grand Central Place and 501 7th Avenue,” said Ryan Kass, EVP, co-head and chief revenue officer of real estate at ESRT. “Innovative companies continue to seek well-located, modernized office space in New York City.”

Sarah Pontius, Jerica Lam, Carleigh Bettiol, and Charlotte Reaman of Artisan Alliance represented Infinium in the lease negotiations. Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini, and Kerry Lavelle of ESRT and Robert Lowe, Ron Lo Russo, Anthony LoPresti, and Dan Organ of Cushman & Wakefield represented the property owner.

More information about 1359 Broadway, and current NYC office availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of well-leased, top of tier, modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” features its iconic Observation Deck, ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fifth consecutive year in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is a recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of March 31, 2026, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.0 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.8 million rentable square feet of retail space and 743 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Leasing