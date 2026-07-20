VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Pratt Industries, the world's largest privately owned manufacturer of 100% recycled paper packaging, has closed deals worth hundreds of thousands of dollars over 10 months and several million dollars a year after modernizing how its field sales team prospects, according to the company.

Pratt is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise built over some 30 years, with a nationwide network of recycling facilities, paper mills, and manufacturing plants. Its growth runs on field sales reps who knock on doors and build long-term relationships. But the data behind that field work was the weak link. Pratt relied on another data provider that was never updated, where the numbers didn't work and the emails always bounced back.

In manufacturing, bad data is more expensive than most. Many packaging decision-makers are less active on social media, so a dead phone number quickly becomes a dead end. A rep's way into an account was often a receptionist or someone stocking racks in the warehouse, and working up from there to the person who could actually say yes could take years.

Pratt kept its old-school field motion and modernized everything around it. When a rep hits a locked door, they can now look up the account, identify the decision-maker, and call a verified direct line. A verified direct line reaches a person. A stale switchboard extension does not. Buying signals show which companies are researching packaging right now, warming up lead lists that would otherwise start cold. Saved account lists alert reps to triggers like an executive change, a facility expansion, or a new CEO, so a call has a reason behind it.

The payoff shows up in specific deals, many of which Pratt says would not have been possible without ZoomInfo. A rep noticed a brand's products at Costco, looked the company up, found the owner, and closed hundreds of thousands of dollars in business over 10 months. Another rep spotted a brand's boxes at a co-packer's facility, used ZoomInfo to identify the buyer, and brought that packaging spend back to the U.S., generating several million dollars annually. Many of the wins are in digital printing, a key growth area for the company.

Pratt's technology does not replace its classic sales approach, it sharpens it. The rep who brought ZoomInfo into the company now shares it internally, showing teammates how efficient prospecting gets with the information at their fingertips. Pratt's U.S. revenue has increased substantially over the years, its sales leadership says, and the company calls ZoomInfo a tool with real potential to take the business even further.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.