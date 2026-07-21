Sovos Compliance Network Now Ready for UAE E-Invoicing Mandate via Accredited Partner InvoiceNow Biz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sovos, the AI-ready tax compliance company, announced today that the Sovos Compliance Network is live and ready to support businesses with the UAE's incoming e-Invoicing mandate. The service is delivered through InvoiceNow Biz, Sovos' accredited partner and registered Accredited Service Provider (ASP) on the official approved list published by the UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The UAE e-Invoicing pilot is now underway, with mandatory compliance for Phase 1 taxpayers starting 1 January 2027. Large businesses reporting annual revenue of AED 50 million or more fall within the first wave and must appoint an accredited ASP by 30 October 2026. Small and medium businesses follow in Phase 2, with a mandatory go-live date of 1 July 2027 and an ASP appointment deadline of 31 March 2027. Under the UAE's Peppol five-corner model, appointing an accredited ASP is not optional; it is a prerequisite for compliance across both phases.

UAE Businesses can get the full depth of Sovos Compliance Network with InvoiceNow Biz, its accredited ASP partner. With UAE-Compliance Network, taxpayers receive the trust of a proven global e-Invoicing platform with rich Peppol experience, regulatory expertise across more than 65 countries, comprehensive implementation services, and ongoing compliance support.

"The UAE e-Invoicing mandate represents one of the most significant compliance-shifts the region has seen since VAT was introduced,” said Gautam Mahanti, Managing Director, APAC & Middle East, Sovos. “Our partnership with InvoiceNow Biz ensures that businesses can meet that obligation with minimal change management and a clear path forward through the platform they already rely on. Sovos is committed to investing in the broader Middle East and Asia Pacific region. This launch represents a significant milestone in expanding our reach beyond Saudi Arabia and laying the foundation for serving customers in Oman and Qatar.”

Sovos is a global leader in tax compliance, and InvoiceNow Biz holds the local integration expertise with the UAE MoF. Companies in UAE planning to participate in Pilot Phase have now a new Global compliance provider as an option for their compliance to explore.

For organizations already running Sovos Compliance Network, extending to the UAE requires no new platform. Existing customers can add UAE e-Invoicing support directly, preserving their current workflows and integration setup while meeting the MoF’s local accreditation requirement through InvoiceNow Biz. Companies not yet using Sovos can adopt e-Invoicing and indirect tax compliance with Sovos, appoint InvoiceNow Biz as their local ASP in UAE, and begin their global compliance journey.

Non-compliance carries defined financial penalties under UAE law. Businesses that fail to implement the e-Invoicing system or appoint an accredited ASP by the required date face a penalty of AED 5,000 per month until compliance is achieved. Separate per-invoice penalties of AED 100 apply for each electronic invoice not issued or transmitted on time, accumulating up to AED 5,000 per calendar month. With the pilot already live and the ASP appointment window now open, the time to act is now.

What Businesses Should Do Now

Businesses in Phase 1 should choose a solution provider with the global experience and infrastructure to support the Peppol five-corner model at scale. Existing Sovos customers that operate in UAE can begin onboarding and testing the local solution during the pilot phase on the Sovos Compliance Network.

About Sovos

Sovos is transforming tax compliance from a business requirement to a force for growth. Our flagship product, the Sovos Tax Compliance Cloud, enables businesses to identify, determine, and report on every tax obligation across the globe. Sovos processes more than 50 billion transactions per year, helping companies scale their compliance strategy in 150+ countries. More than 100,000 customers — including half the Fortune 500 — trust Sovos’ tax and regulatory expertise and unparalleled integration with their business applications. Learn more at sovos.com.

About InvoiceNow Biz

InvoiceNow Biz is an MoF-accredited Accredited Service Provider registered on the UAE Federal Tax Authority's official approved list. Operating within the UAE's Peppol five-corner e-Invoicing framework, InvoiceNow Biz serves as the local accreditation partner for Sovos, enabling businesses to meet their UAE compliance obligations through the Sovos Compliance Network platform.