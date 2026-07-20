The Standard Launches Parental Leave Resources With PERKY and the Center for Parental Leave Leadership

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) launched Parental Leave Resources, a new value-added service that helps employees, managers and employers navigate parental leave. Parental Leave Resources was created in partnership with PERKY®, a leave planning and employee experience company, and the Center for Parental Leave Leadership®, a leading coaching and consultancy firm.

“Parental leave is a pivotal moment for employees and a meaningful opportunity for employers to provide the right level of support,” said CrisDee Plambeck, vice president of Product and Business Development at The Standard. Share

Parental leave is one of the most important transitions in an employee’s life and a critical time for employers to focus on retention, productivity and engagement. Through Parental Leave Resources, The Standard is offering a more comprehensive parental leave experience for employers and employees by combining leave planning education, financial wellness, manager empowerment and whole-person support.

“Parental leave is a pivotal moment for employees and a meaningful opportunity for employers to provide the right level of support,” said CrisDee Plambeck, vice president of Product and Business Development at The Standard. “By bringing together resources from PERKY and the Center for Parental Leave Leadership, we’re helping employers create a more connected experience that gives employees and their families clarity before and during leave as well as the support they need to return to work.”

The Parental Leave Resources offering addresses a common gap in the market, extending support beyond leave administration and compliance by supporting the employee during the transition into working parenthood. It includes comprehensive resources for family and leave planning, benefits education, financial wellness, professional and personal development, mental health resources, return-to-work guidance and community connection. The resources are designed to support all parents, including adoptive and foster parents, as well as managers and HR teams.

Through PERKY, employees can access the personalized Leave Planning Tool that simplifies complex leave journeys by outlining state and federal programs, income projections, job protections, timelines and required next steps. PERKY also provides financial wellness resources including the Parenthood Financial Report, education on key family-related financial decisions and a community forum for working parents.

The RETAIN Coaching Hub ™ offered through the Center for Parental Leave Leadership features tools for employees, managers and HR professionals to navigate each phase of the leave experience. Resources include personal planning assessments, employee departure and return-to-work templates, manager conversation guides, peer communities, live webinars and access to certified RETAIN coaches.

About The Standard

Established in 1906, The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. We are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individual customers. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, voluntary and supplemental benefits, absence management and paid family leave services, retirement plans products and services and annuities for employers and individual customers. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, StanCorp Mortgage Investors, StanCorp Investment Advisers, StanCorp Real Estate, StanCorp Equities and American Heritage Life Insurance Company.

About PERKY

PERKY is a leave planning and employee experience company helping employers simplify complex leave journeys through education, transparency, and personalized guidance. By improving employee understanding of benefits, streamlining leave communication and planning, and helping HR teams navigate complex leave and compliance coordination more efficiently, PERKY empowers organizations to deliver more scalable, human-centered leave experiences. Learn more at www.perkytech.com.

About the Center for Parental Leave Leadership

The Center for Parental Leave Leadership®, or CPLL, transforms parental leave from a retention risk into a leadership development opportunity. Dr. Amy Beacom founded CPLL in 2014 after creating parental leave coaching and consulting as a field of practice, developing the first evidence-based methodology, establishing the gold standard, and building frameworks and tools used in over 80 countries. Today, CPLL's RETAIN Coaching™ methodology is delivered by ~150 certified coaches across the U.S. and internationally, producing measurable outcomes in retention, manager effectiveness, and employee wellbeing. For more information, visit cplleadership.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.