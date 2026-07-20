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Basra Oil Company Awards Halliburton Contract to Advance Oil and Gas Development in Southern Iraq

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has been awarded a contract by Basra Oil Company (BOC) to provide Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) for the development of the Bin Umar and Sindbad oil and gas fields in southern Iraq.

The contract scope includes field development planning, production optimization, digital solutions, and EPCM services for the two fields. Halliburton will deploy the Landmark portfolio to build a digital foundation that connects subsurface insights, well delivery, production operations, and business planning. Halliburton digitally integrates planning and execution to improve visibility, increase efficiency, and support faster, higher-quality decisions. The award supports the Government of Iraq and Ministry of Oil’s strategy to strengthen BOC with technical capabilities, project execution expertise, and an integrated delivery model to advance development of Iraq’s national energy assets.

“We are honored by the trust Basra Oil Company has placed in Halliburton to support the development of the Bin Umar and Sindbad fields,” said Zaid Khadra, vice president, Middle East North Africa, Halliburton. “We will work alongside BOC as a technical and project management provider to integrate workflows, digital solutions, and execution expertise to maximize asset value. We look forward to collaboration with BOC to advance Iraq’s production, infrastructure, and associated gas development objectives.”

The Bin Umar and Sindbad development program is designed to increase oil production and expand the capture and use of associated gas for domestic supply. BOC estimates oil production could reach approximately 150,000 barrels per day and 300 million standard cubic feet of associated gas from Bin Umar field during the first five-year development phase. The project supports Iraq’s efforts to strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on gas imports.

BOC will retain ownership, operatorship, and decision-making authority over the assets. Halliburton will execute the project in coordination with BOC and plans to work with local resources to support Ministry of Oil initiatives on workforce development and national value creation.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

Industry:

Halliburton

NYSE:HAL
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English

Contacts

For Investors:
David Coleman
investors@halliburton.com
281-871-2688

For Media Relations:
Alexandra Franceschi
pr@halliburton.com
281-871-3602

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