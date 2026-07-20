Global Industrial Company and Harmony Heights Day School Partner for Corporate Day of Service

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, partnered with Harmony Heights Day School serving girls in grades 8-12 from throughout Long Island and the five boroughs of New York City who are navigating mental health challenges, for a hands-on Day of Service focused on creating welcoming outdoor spaces that will support student’s academic, social-emotional and therapeutic needs for years to come.

"Our associates are the heart of who we are as a company, and this Day of Service reflects the impact we can make when we come together in support of our communities," said Anesa Chaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Industrial. Share

Global Industrial associates and summer interns worked alongside Harmony Heights students and staff to assemble and install donated industrial-strength benches and tables. Designed for long-term durability, the new outdoor furnishings will provide welcoming spaces where students can learn, gather, collaborate, and build lasting connections. The day began with breakfast before volunteers joined students across campus to complete the project together.

"Our associates are the heart of who we are as a company, and this Day of Service reflects the impact we can make when we come together in support of our communities," said Anesa Chaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Industrial. "We believe resilient communities are strengthened by welcoming spaces where people can connect, learn and thrive. We're honored to partner with Harmony Heights on a project that will create a lasting gathering place for students and reflects our commitment to helping build environments that serve communities for years to come."

"At Global Industrial, giving back starts in the communities where we live and work," said Adina Storch, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Global Industrial, and Chairperson of the Day of Service. "One of the most rewarding parts of this project is seeing our associates and interns work with Harmony Heights students to build something together. It's a meaningful example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together with a shared purpose."

This new project comes as Harmony Heights continues to rebuild and strengthen its campus community after a fire at the school in 2023.

“We are grateful to Global Industrial for partnering with us to create an outdoor space that directly supports the academic and therapeutic work we do with girls navigating mental health challenges,” said Tatiana Pejkovic, Principal of Harmony Heights. “For our students, learning and therapy in nature can foster a greater sense of peace and connection, boost mood, reduce stress and anxiety, and create a calming environment that supports engagement. This will be more than an academic space as it will also give students a dedicated setting for therapy groups and other opportunities to heal, connect and thrive.”

Through our Partnerships With Purpose program, Global Industrial partners with nonprofit organizations that reflect the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program mission pillars. By volunteering their time and providing hands-on support, our associates help strengthen the communities where we live and work.

About Harmony Heights Day School

Harmony Heights Day School is a not-for-profit therapeutic day school in East Norwich, New York, supporting the emotional well-being and academic success of adolescent girls in a nurturing environment. For more than 50 years, Harmony Heights has helped students heal, grow and succeed through compassionate therapeutic and academic support. The school provides a New York State Regents diploma program, small class sizes, individual and group counseling, family support, and enrichment opportunities including music therapy, creative arts and transitional planning. For more information, visit harmonyheights.org.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) is a leading distributor of high-quality, industrial-strength equipment and supplies, serving organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries. With more than 75 years of experience, customers rely on Global Industrial for its broad portfolio of national and private brands, trusted service, and focus on value. We help customers keep their operations running by delivering the right products when they need them, because We Can Supply That™. Visit Globalindustrial.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.