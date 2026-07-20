KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Ezee Fiber Funding, LLC, Series 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2026-1, Class A-1-L Notes, Class A-1-V Notes, Class A-2 Notes, Class B Notes and Class C Notes (the Series 2026-1 Notes) from Ezee Fiber Funding, LLC (the Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization.

The transaction represents the Issuer’s first securitization. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes subject to certain conditions, including rating agency confirmation. The proceeds from the Series 2026-1 Notes are being used to pay transaction fees and expenses, fund transaction accounts, repay existing indebtedness, make distributions to the manager’s equity holders and for general corporate purposes which may include growth capital expenditures.

Ezee Fiber (the Manager or the Company) will manage the fiber networks, customer agreements and other fiber network assets. The securitized assets include current and future fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) infrastructure, as well as enterprise and wholesale fiber assets.

As of April 30, 2026 (the Series 2026-1 Cut-Off Date), the collateral included approximately 130,000 customer connections generating Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) of approximately $12.0 million. Contributed Markets span three states: Texas, New Mexico and Washington.

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Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

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