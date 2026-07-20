Loman AI Joins the Toast Partner Ecosystem to Answer Every Restaurant Phone Call, 24/7

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loman AI announced it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem as a Toast integration partner. Through this integration, restaurants running Toast can use Loman to answer inbound phone calls, take orders, book reservations, and answer caller questions around the clock, with phone orders flowing directly into their existing Toast workflow.

Loman answers the call, takes the order, and it lands in the Toast workflow the operator already runs. The line keeps moving and nothing gets missed. Share

Restaurants miss calls during every rush, and each missed call can be a missed order or reservation. Loman is designed to pick up consistently, and handle a wide range of inquiries from questions on menu and hours to complete orders with modifiers, combos, and secure payment. The integration with Toast means phone orders can reach the kitchen the same way every other order does, with no tablets, no re-keying, and no staff pulled off the line to answer the phone.

Loman is live in more than 1,500 restaurants, with the strongest results in high phone-volume concepts such as pizza, wings, and takeout-driven restaurants.

“Restaurant operators built their entire operation around Toast, and this integration helps close the gap between the phone and an optimal tech stack,” said Christian Wiens, CEO and co-founder of Loman AI. “Loman answers the call, takes the order, and it lands in the Toast workflow the operator already runs. The line keeps moving and nothing gets missed.”

The integration is generally available today for restaurants on Toast. Restaurant operators can learn more and hear a live demo at loman.ai.

About Loman AI

Loman AI is the 24/7 AI phone answering platform purpose-built for restaurants. Loman answers inbound calls, takes orders, books reservations, and answers caller questions, integrating directly with the systems restaurants already run on. Loman serves independent operators and multi-location restaurant groups across the United States. Learn more at loman.ai.