IMAX and CGV Continue Partnership With Three IMAX With Laser Locations In Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and CGV today announced an agreement for the upgrade of three existing CGV/IMAX locations to the new state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser system across Vietnam. The locations, in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, will be upgraded beginning in 2027, and once complete will bring the CGV/IMAX network in Vietnam entirely onto IMAX with Laser.

“Vietnam has quickly emerged as one of IMAX’s most exciting growth markets in Southeast Asia, driven by a passionate moviegoing audience, a strengthening local-language film industry, and strong demand for the best experiences possible,” said Preetham Daniel, VP, Theatre Development, India, Korea, South East Asia and Australasia at IMAX. “CGV has been an outstanding partner, and upgrading these locations to IMAX with Laser will ensure audiences in Vietnam can experience the crystal-clear image and immersive sound of IMAX.”

This agreement comes on the heels of explosive growth in Vietnam for IMAX. 2025 was the Company’s best year ever in the country with nearly $6 million in box office, driven in part by the first-ever Vietnamese-language IMAX titles; “Money Kisses” and the recent “A Gift From Heaven.” The IMAX network in the country has doubled since 2022, growing to eight locations today with at least three more in backlog, inclusive of this agreement.

The CGV IMAX locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced cinema experience. Developed from the ground up for maximum immersion, IMAX with Laser delivers crystal-clear 4K images, precision audio, and state-of-the-art projection technology, setting a new standard for moviegoing.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Filmmakers, studios, and artists worldwide use IMAX to connect with audiences at scale, making its network one of the most powerful platforms for blockbuster events and entertainment.

Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,865 systems across 91 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code “1970.” IMAX and related marks are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. For more information, visit www.imax.com.