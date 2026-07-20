i-charging and SOLUM Launch Commercial Deliveries of MAX Charging Platform with up to 1.6 MW

PORTO, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i-charging, the Portuguese EV charging infrastructure company, has begun commercial deliveries of its MAX charging solution. The first systems left the production facility at the end of June and are currently being installed at customer sites in Portugal. With this milestone, i-charging is delivering on the timeline announced earlier this year. Offering up to 1.6 MW of charging power, the platform is built around SOLUM's EV Power Module and represents the first commercial achievement of the strategic partnership between the two companies.

This first commercial delivery demonstrates that SOLUM's EV Power Module can serve as the heart of megawatt-scale charging systems. Share

The growing adoption of electric heavy-duty commercial vehicles, the expansion of fleet operations, and the deployment of public charging hubs are driving demand across Europe for higher-capacity charging solutions. At the same time, a new generation of electric vehicles designed for ultra-fast charging is entering the market. However, existing charging infrastructure only partially addresses these requirements. Fleet and logistics operators increasingly require systems capable of delivering shorter charging times, high availability, and energy efficiency. MAX addresses these challenges by combining SOLUM's EV Power Module with i-charging's modular architecture in a single platform.

MAX is currently one of the most powerful and flexible charging solutions available for public charging hubs, fleet depots and logistics operations. The platform scales modularly from 50 kW to 1.6 MW within a single cabinet and supports the major fast-charging standards, including the Combined Charging System (CCS), North American Charging Standard (NACS), China's GB/T standard, and the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) designed for heavy-duty transportation.

A key feature of the platform is i-charging's patented dynamic power allocation technology, which distributes available power in real time across up to eight simultaneously connected vehicles. Power allocation automatically adapts to each vehicle's charging demand, ensuring the most efficient use of installed infrastructure.

At the core of the platform is SOLUM's EV Power Module. Designed to operate with up to 32 modules in parallel, the system enables reliable megawatt-class charging performance within a compact footprint. The ability to integrate a high number of power modules into a stable, high-density architecture was a key factor in i-charging's decision to select SOLUM (KRX: 248070) as its technology partner.

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM has continuously strengthened its expertise in power electronics, meeting the demanding requirements of megawatt charging in terms of power, reliability and scalability.

Pedro Silva, CEO of i-charging, said, "Bringing a 1.6 MW charging system from product announcement to commercial installation is a significantly greater challenge than much of the industry assumed for a long time. In addition to leading technical specifications, the ability to scale at the pace demanded by European public charging operators and fleet operators is equally important."

Daniel Lee, CEO of SOLUM Europe, added, "This first commercial delivery demonstrates that SOLUM's EV Power Module can serve as the heart of megawatt-scale charging systems. As we begin deliveries across Europe together with i-charging, our focus is on ensuring that every installed megawatt creates tangible value for fleet and logistics operators driving electrification in Portugal and across Europe."

Following these first installations in Portugal, the two companies plan to gradually expand deployment of the MAX platform into additional European markets. Orders have already been received from countries including Germany and Switzerland. In parallel, SOLUM plans to expand the application of its EV Power Module in the global electric mobility charging solutions market.

About i-charging

i-charging is a Portuguese EV charging infrastructure company founded in 2019, with headquarters in Porto and Atlanta. The company designs, manufactures and supports a complete charging ecosystem encompassing charging infrastructure, digital intelligence, energy management and service solutions, all built on a single architecture that scales from urban public charging to heavy-duty fleet operations and urban air mobility.

i-charging is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards, and its products are approved for markets worldwide. The company has been recognized by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Portugal (2024, 2025), Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA (2024), and the Financial Times 1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2026.

For more information, visit www.i-charging.tech.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a KOSPI-listed company and a leading provider of power solutions, display technologies and electronic shelf labels (ESL). The company drives innovation across the global retail industry through customer-focused technologies and sustainable business transformation initiatives.

Leveraging its expertise in power electronics, SOLUM continues to expand its competitiveness in next-generation mobility and energy infrastructure markets.

For more information, visit www.solum-group.com.