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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SLR Equipment Finance 2026-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes that will be issued from SLR Equipment Finance 2026-1, LLC (SLR 2026-1), an equipment ABS transaction. Credit enhancement includes excess spread, a reserve account, overcollateralization (O/C) and subordination for senior classes. The O/C is subject to a target equal to 13.00% of the current pool balance and a floor equal to 8.00% of the initial pool balance. The reserve account is funded at 1.00% of the initial pool balance and is non-amortizing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1016019

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Anushka Motaparthy, Analyst
+1 646-731-1223
anushka.motaparthy@kbra.com

Zachary Lee, Associate
+1 646-731-1252
zachary.lee@kbra.com

Christine Dalton, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-1232
christine.dalton@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Anushka Motaparthy, Analyst
+1 646-731-1223
anushka.motaparthy@kbra.com

Zachary Lee, Associate
+1 646-731-1252
zachary.lee@kbra.com

Christine Dalton, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-1232
christine.dalton@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

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