Sago Health Rebuilt Its Sales Engine for Higher Conversions with ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Sago Health, a division of the healthcare research, technology, and consulting company Sago, rebuilt its go-to-market motion around data-led outbound sales and now reports a higher share of outreach converting to opportunities and of opportunities converting to wins, according to the company.

For more than 60 years, Sago Health leaned on its reputation to fuel a predominantly inbound sales model. For a single-solution business with a strong name, buyers came looking, and that was enough. But as the company grew through a series of acquisitions and moved from single-solution services to enterprise-level packages, the old approach could not reach the larger, more complex accounts on its own.

Waiting for inbound demand left the company's growth potential outside the sales team's control. Sago Health saw an opportunity to put revenue growth back in the hands of its sellers, and that meant selling on data rather than reputation alone. It also meant fixing the foundation first, because before the team could prospect with confidence, the data in its customer records had to be trustworthy.

Sago Health rebuilt the motion on ZoomInfo in deliberate stages, according to the company. It began by cleaning up its customer relationship management system so sellers worked from accurate data. It then equipped its new business developers with verified contact and company data for outbound, paired with the metrics and reporting the team needed to ramp and measure the effort. Next it added conversation intelligence, turning recorded sales calls into transcripts managers could review, which let the company build coaching into the culture, set clear KPIs, and hold reps accountable to a shared standard. Finally it layered AI-assisted prospecting on top, automating the administrative work that eats into a seller's day.

The payoff is a sharper motion rather than a single headline number. Sago Health reports a higher percentage of outreach converting to opportunities created, and of opportunities created converting to opportunities won, according to the company. With AI absorbing much of the heavy lifting, the new business team shifted from quantity to quality, and the company says it now does more without hiring additional headcount or bringing in a broader tech stack.

Sago Health is extending the same approach beyond new business, exploring wider AI access across the organization, including for its account management team, where it expects to apply the same intelligence to competitive research and smarter deal execution. Its main reflection is that it wishes it had invested earlier, because doing so might have let it scale faster.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.