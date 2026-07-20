Anduril and Archer Unveil Jointly-Developed Autonomous VTOL Platform For Commercial and Defense Applications

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anduril and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) today unveiled their jointly-developed autonomous VTOL aircraft platform, built to serve both defense and commercial applications. Anduril showcased the defense variant, Thunder, a Group 5 autonomous attack rotorcraft specifically designed to multiply the combat power of current and next-generation crewed attack and assault aircraft.

Together, the two companies have built what they believe to be a step change in vertical lift: a new class of autonomous aircraft with the speed, range, payload and operating cost that defense and commercial missions demand. Archer will announce its first commercial partners for the platform later this week.

Thunder builds on a dual-use platform developed by Archer and Anduril, bringing the commercial VTOL sector's rapid innovation in electric propulsion and rotor design directly into a clean sheet configuration.

A series hybrid-electric powertrain enables the aircraft to achieve significant range and endurance, while still maintaining the necessary precision to closely optimize power through the full range of flight conditions. Meanwhile, dual tiltrotors vary rotor RPM to maintain efficiency across flight regimes, reducing power demand and fuel burn in cruise and minimizing acoustic signature to enhance survivability during low-altitude ingress.

The platform’s tiltrotor configuration combines vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) with efficient wingborne cruise, enabling runway-independent operations from austere locations without the range constraints of traditional rotorcraft.

Anduril and Archer have configured the dual-use platform to bring modular, heavy payloads to an array of commercial and defense applications. It leverages years of development and flight testing on air taxis, highlighting Archer’s proven ability to rapidly design, manufacture and fly advanced VTOL aircraft platforms.

“From raw performance to producibility, harnessing the best technologies from the commercial eVTOL market for defense is central to how Thunder will deliver operational value to our customers. The clean-sheet, dual-use platform that we’ve built with Archer truly represents a step change in capability,” said Shane Arnott, SVP of Maneuver Dominance at Anduril.

“This mission required a clean sheet design, built from the ground up to meet the needs of modern commercial and defense applications. We couldn’t simply tweak our existing aircraft. Instead, we took a bold first principles approach alongside Anduril to develop what we believe is the most sophisticated vertical lift aircraft ever made,” said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer.

The team has already completed multiple test flights with full-scale surrogate aircraft, a critical step towards proving out the systems that will be central to Thunder’s performance. Thunder’s first flight is planned for 2027.

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Source: Archer Aviation

Text: ArcherIR

Archer Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Archer's future business plans, expectations, and opportunities. These statements include those regarding design and target specifications of its aircraft; timing of Archer's development, commercialization, and certification of its aircraft; development of its planned lines of business, products, and opportunities; and anticipated benefits of collaborations with third parties. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at investors.archer.com and at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.