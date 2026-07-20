United Talent Agency Moves NY Office to Empire State Building in July 2027

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Talent Agency (UTA) and Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that the agency will move its New York offices to the Empire State Building next summer. The new office will feature 100,948 square feet across four floors at the iconic Empire State Building. UTA’s New York office is home to the agency’s industry-leading Filmed Entertainment, Creators, News, Publishing, Theatre, Music, Speakers, Sports, Brand Advisory and Executive Search businesses.

"Our move to one of New York City's most iconic landmarks is a reflection of UTA's continued growth and our long-term commitment to New York as a global epicenter of culture, creativity, and business. As we've expanded our integrated talent representation and brand advisory businesses, New York has become an increasingly important center for our clients and our company. This new office reflects the scale of our ambitions and positions us to continue building the future of talent, media, sports, and brand representation,” stated UTA COO Bob Roback.

“We are pleased to welcome United Talent Agency to the ‘World’s Most Famous Building’ and to support the firm’s continued growth,” said Ryan Kass, EVP, co-head of real estate and chief revenue officer at ESRT.” The Empire State Building fosters collaboration, attracts top talent, enhances the employee experience, and is a premier destination for the world’s most innovative and influential businesses. We have two large blocks remaining for 2026 at One Grand Central Place and 501 7th Avenue.”

The Empire State Building is a fully modernized and amenitized landmark that offers newly built office space equipped with ESRT’s premier indoor environmental quality and sustainability measures. The building features more than 65,000 square feet of unmatched amenities, which include eight dining options, a fitness center, conference center, basketball/pickleball court and two golf simulators.

Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, and Harrison Potter of JLL represented UTA in the lease negotiations. Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini, and Kerry Lavelle of ESRT and Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Neil Rubin, Brent Ozarowski, Zachary Weil, and Cole Gendels of Newmark represented the property owner.

ABOUT UTA

UTA is a premier global talent agency built for the future of media and entertainment. The agency's diversified platform and best-in-class, client-first approach is innovative, collaborative and positioned to lead in an evolving market. UTA represents the most celebrated artists, creatives, and brands, from icons and legends to next-generation talent, and its integrated capabilities span film & television, music, creators, sports, brands, news, publishing, speakers, theater, and more. UTA is based in Los Angeles with offices in the U.S., London, and Munich.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of well-leased, top of tier, modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building,” features its iconic Observation Deck, ranked the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The Company is a recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. As of March 31, 2026, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.0 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.8 million rentable square feet of retail space and 743 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn. More information about the Empire State Building, and current availability, can be found online.