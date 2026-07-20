Driving Intelligent Lending: Communication Federal Credit Union Goes Live with Scienaptic AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI powered credit decisioning technology, announced today that Communication Federal Credit Union has gone live on its AI platform. This deployment is automating the credit union's lending operations, delivering faster loan approvals, and responsibly expanding fair access to credit for its growing membership. Importantly, all these advancements have been achieved while ensuring fairness, inclusivity, and compliance with regulatory standards, which are integral to the Scienaptic AI platform.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Communication Federal Credit Union has grown into a trusted financial partner managing over $2.3 billion in assets and serving more than 130,000 members across 23 branch locations in two states. Driven by a core mission to provide the best overall value in financial products and services, the credit union consistently prioritizes member first values, community connection, and financial stability. As a testament to this unwavering commitment to safety and soundness, Communication Federal Credit Union is recognized among the strongest financial institutions in the nation, having earned the prestigious five-star rating from Bauer Financial Reports, Inc. for 35 consecutive years.

"For over 85 years, we have been committed to providing our members with the best possible financial value and a secure, reliable partnership," said Billy McDaniel, Senior Vice President/CLO of Communication Federal Credit Union. "Going live with Scienaptic AI is a strategic leap forward in that mission. This intelligent platform is automating our decisioning workflows, allowing us to deliver instant, consistent loan decisions while maintaining the prudent risk management our members trust. It empowers our team to spend more time focusing on what matters most: serving our members and helping them achieve their financial dreams."

"Communication Federal Credit Union's deep dedication to financial stability and exceptional member service sets an incredible standard," said Matt Beecher, Chief Growth Officer at Scienaptic AI. "We're excited to support that mission with AI that enables faster decisions, greater lending precision, and sustainable portfolio growth. Together, we're helping the credit union approve more members while maintaining the strong risk discipline that has defined its success for decades."

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI was founded in 2014, built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk. Scienaptic's latest innovation, iCUE (Intelligent Credit Underwriting Experience), integrates large language models and agentic AI into the credit decisioning platform, combining predictive intelligence with conversational capability to put humans back at the center of lending.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI- driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 17 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of 'people helping people'. The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency.

Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $4 trillion+ in assets. The platform has powered decisions for over $160 billion in loans. It processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $4 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

Scienaptic has been recognized among the most innovative and fastest-growing companies in financial technology. The company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for 2025 and was included in the CB Insights Fintech 100 list of the most promising fintech companies shaping the future of financial services.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai