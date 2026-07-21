Tetra Tech Selected to Design Largest Dedicated PFAS Water Treatment Facility in the United States

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the City of Dayton, Ohio Department of Water, selected Tetra Tech for a single-award contract to design advanced treatment solutions for what will be the largest dedicated per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) treatment facility in the United States, with a projected construction cost of $350 million.

Under this eight year contract, Tetra Tech engineers, scientists, and technical specialists along with staff will build on our prior planning work to implement innovative solutions to address legacy regional PFAS contamination in the Mad River Well Field, which serves the City’s 70-year old Ottawa Water Treatment Plant, generating 96 million gallons per day of drinking water. In collaboration with the City’s Department of Water engineers, operators, technical staff and key stakeholders, our water treatment experts are developing high-efficiency designs that will address PFAS regulations and aging infrastructure, while minimizing long-term operating costs. By protecting Dayton's water source, this project ensures a safe, regional, reliable, and renewable water supply for their community for generations.

“For more than 20 years, Tetra Tech has been providing high-end engineering services to support the City of Dayton’s Department of Water in addressing complex water treatment issues,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to continue using our Leading with Science® approach to implement innovative PFAS treatment solutions and support the City in providing clean, safe drinking water to more than 430,000 people in the region.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.