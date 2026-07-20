MasTec Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of The Superior Group

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Electrical Specialists, Inc., d/b/a The Superior Group (“Superior”), a premier full-service electrical contractor focused on critical infrastructure, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $1.65 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and a potential cash earnout payment based on Superior’s post-closing performance (the “Transaction”). The cash portion of the purchase price was funded with cash on hand, drawings under MasTec’s existing credit facility and drawings under two previously disclosed delayed draw term loan facilities entered into in connection with the Transaction.

Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to officially welcome Bryan Stewart and the approximately 3,000 Superior team members to the MasTec family. We believe that the addition of Superior and its experienced leadership team, coupled with MasTec's existing operations, positions MasTec to serve the compelling and ongoing buildout of data center, power and mission-critical infrastructure, both outside and inside the fence.”

Mr. Mas continued, “This acquisition further advances MasTec’s strategy of building a scaled infrastructure capacity platform that is positioned to serve accelerating demand for data center, power and other mission-critical infrastructure through a transaction that demonstrates our commitment to disciplined capital allocation.”

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc. is a leading North American infrastructure engineering and construction company focused primarily on engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure. MasTec primarily operates under four business segments including Communications, serving both wireless and wireline/fiber infrastructure; Power Delivery, serving primarily utility customers in transmission and distribution markets; Pipeline Infrastructure serving energy and other customers with installation and maintenance services primarily for natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; and Clean Energy and Infrastructure, providing renewable energy engineering and construction services, as well as for heavy civil and other industrial infrastructure markets. Learn more at www.mastec.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations regarding the future financial and operational performance of MasTec or Superior; expectations regarding the projected impact and benefits of Superior on MasTec's operating or financial results; expectations regarding MasTec's or Superior’s business or financial outlook; expectations regarding MasTec's plans, strategies and opportunities; expectations regarding opportunities, technological developments, competitive positioning, future economic conditions and other trends in particular markets or industries; the potential strategic benefits and synergies expected from the acquisition of Superior; MasTec's ability to successfully integrate the operations of Superior; the impact of inflation on MasTec's costs and the ability to recover increased costs, as well as other statements reflecting expectations, intentions, assumptions or beliefs about future events and other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors in addition to those mentioned above, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Other factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage projects effectively and in accordance with our estimates, as well as our ability to accurately estimate the costs associated with our fixed price and other contracts, including any material changes in estimates for completion of projects and estimates of the recoverability of change orders; market conditions, including rising or elevated levels of inflation or interest rates, regulatory or policy changes, including permitting processes, tax incentives and government funding programs that affect us or our customers' industries, access to capital, material and labor costs, supply chain issues and technological developments, all of which may affect demand for our services; changes to governmental programs and spending policies, changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and/or Inflation Reduction Act, including the potential for reduced support for renewable energy projects, such as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, or changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances; tariff and trade actions, including retaliatory trade actions, by the United States (U.S.) and/or other countries on U.S. exports or bans by foreign countries on certain of their exports; project delays due to permitting processes, compliance with environmental and other regulatory requirements and challenges to the granting of project permits, which could cause increased costs and delayed or reduced revenue; the effect on demand for our services of changes in the amount of capital expenditures by our customers due to, among other things, economic conditions, including potential economic downturns, inflationary issues, tariff effects, the availability and cost of financing, supply chain disruptions, climate-related matters, customer consolidation in the industries we serve and/or the effects of public health matters; activity in the industries we serve and the impact on the expenditure levels of our customers of, among other items, fluctuations in commodity prices, including for fuel and energy sources, fluctuations in the cost of materials, labor, supplies or equipment, and/or supply-related issues that affect availability or cause delays for such items; the outcome of our plans for future operations, growth and services, including business development efforts, backlog, acquisitions and dispositions; risks related to completed or potential acquisitions, including our ability to integrate acquired businesses within expected timeframes, including their business operations, internal controls and/or systems, which may be found to have material weaknesses, and our ability to achieve the revenue, cost savings and earnings levels from such acquisitions at or above the levels projected, as well as the risk of potential asset impairment charges and write-downs of goodwill; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, key management and skilled employees, including from acquired businesses, our ability to enforce any noncompetition agreements, and our ability to maintain a workforce based upon current and anticipated workloads; any material changes in estimates for legal costs or case settlements or adverse determinations on any claim, lawsuit or proceeding; the adequacy of our insurance, legal and other reserves; adverse climate and weather events, such as the risk of wildfires, that increase operational and legal risks in certain locations where we perform services, could increase the potential liability and related costs associated with such operations; the highly competitive nature of our industry and the ability of our customers, including our largest customers, to terminate or reduce the amount of work, or in some cases, the prices paid for services, on short or no notice under our contracts, and/or customer disputes related to our performance of services and the resolution of unapproved change orders; the effect of regulatory initiatives, including risks related to and the costs of compliance with existing and potential future sustainability requirements, including with respect to climate-related matters; the timing and extent of fluctuations in operational, geographic and weather factors, including from climate-related events, that affect our customers, projects and the industries in which we operate; requirements of and restrictions imposed by our credit facility, term loans, senior notes and any future loans or securities; systems and information technology interruptions and/or data security breaches that could adversely affect our ability to operate, our operating results, our data security or our reputation, or other cybersecurity-related matters; our dependence on a limited number of customers and our ability to replace non-recurring projects with new projects; risks associated with potential environmental issues and other hazards from our operations; disputes with, or failures of, our subcontractors to deliver agreed-upon supplies or services in a timely fashion, and the risk of being required to pay our subcontractors even if our customers do not pay us; risks related to our strategic arrangements, including our equity investments; risks associated with volatility of our stock price or any dilution or stock price volatility that shareholders may experience, including as a result of shares we may issue as purchase consideration in connection with acquisitions, or as a result of other stock issuances; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds; risks associated with operating in or expanding into additional international markets, including risks from increased tariffs, fluctuations in foreign currencies, foreign labor and general business conditions and risks from failure to comply with laws applicable to our foreign activities and/or governmental policy uncertainty; risks related to our operations that employ a unionized workforce, including labor availability, productivity and relations, as well as risks associated with multiemployer union pension plans, including underfunding and withdrawal liabilities; risks associated with our internal controls over financial reporting; risks related to a small number of our existing shareholders having the ability to influence major corporate decisions, as well as other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our underlying assumptions are incorrect, our actual results may differ significantly from the results that we express in, or imply by, any of our forward-looking statements. These and other risks are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. We qualify any and all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary factors.