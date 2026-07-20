Hexcel Announces Expanded Long-Term Agreements with Boeing

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology, announced a series of new and extended long-term agreements with The Boeing Company, reinforcing the companies’ collaboration across commercial, defense and space programs.

“These agreements reflect the strength of our partnership with Boeing and our shared commitment to advancing composite technology in aerospace applications,” said Lyndon Smith, President, Americas & Global Fibers, Hexcel. “We are well positioned to support current production demands while developing solutions that address the industry’s future performance and sustainability needs. We remain focused on supporting Boeing’s production priorities while contributing to innovation across its aircraft portfolio.”

The agreements include a broad enterprise-level composite material supply framework and a key contract extension supporting Boeing’s advanced acoustic engineered core needs for engine applications, further positioning Hexcel to deliver high-performance materials across critical aerospace systems.

These long-term agreements expand Hexcel’s role as a key materials supplier across Boeing’s major platforms while strengthening long-term supply and technology alignment between the companies.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We provide innovative, high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger, and tougher, shaping a world that moves farther, smarter, and more efficiently. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, defense and space, and industrial applications.