DIY Lash Extensions Brand, FlutterHabit, Expands Into Brick and Mortar with Sephora

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlutterHabit, the brand that helped pioneer more accessible, wearable, and realistic lash extensions, announced today they are launching in Sephora as its first brick-and-mortar retailer. The debut brings FlutterHabit's DIY Lash Extensions to 500+ Sephora doors nationwide, in addition to Sephora.com, beginning July 20 online and July 24 in-store.

FlutterHabit has spent 7 years redefining the at-home lash extension experience and educating consumers about the category, building a loyal customer base along the way — with one pair of FlutterHabit lashes now sold every 10 seconds and 20M+ lashes sold to date. That groundwork is showing up well beyond the early beauty enthusiast. In 2025, FlutterHabit's Amazon and TikTok Shop presence grew 50% combined, a signal of the DIY category's rising momentum and demand from new consumers.

This move into retail was driven by FlutterHabit’s community, who have asked for years to shop their favorite lashes in stores, along with new customers who want to see the products in person before trying lashes for the first time. Sephora offered the right setting to meet both, a place where shoppers can discover the category with guidance before they commit. And with Sephora's already-strong prestige lash lineup, FlutterHabit fits in naturally while bringing something new to its first retail partner.

“From the beginning, FlutterHabit has been built in partnership with our community. We’ve listened obsessively to our customers: to how they live, what they need, and what makes them feel confident. And that’s really what shaped the brand into what it is today. Launching in Sephora is such an exciting milestone because it reflects not only how much FlutterHabit has grown, but how much the category itself has evolved,” shares Sabeen Mian, President of Performance Beauty Group’s Lash Division. Mian adds, “DIY lashes have become part of everyday beauty routines for so many women, and we’re excited to bring that experience to even more consumers in a retail environment that feels elevated, educational, and inspiring. What I’m most proud of is that even as the brand grows, we’ve stayed incredibly grounded in who we are. FlutterHabit has always been about making confidence feel easier, and beauty feel more approachable for real life.”

For its retail debut, FlutterHabit is introducing Sephora-exclusive packaging with a cleaner, more refined expression of the brand that stays true to its warm, welcoming roots. The design leans into education, helping first-time shoppers immediately understand what DIY lashes are, how they work, and where they fit in a daily routine. FlutterHabit's best-selling STICKtionary ($24) and PrepTECH ($28) lashes will arrive at Sephora in exclusive kit form, alongside its "Foam a Friend" Foaming Lash Cleanser & Brush Set ($18) and "Lash Off" Lash Remover Spray ($16), a more recent addition to the lineup.

For more information, please visit flutterhabit.com, Instagram, or TikTok.

About FlutterHabit

FlutterHabit is a leading false lash company redefining at-home lash enhancement with salon-quality eyelash extensions that are easy to apply, long-lasting, and designed for everyday life. Founded in 2019, FlutterHabit offers a wide range of premium lash solutions that help individuals save time and money while achieving a professional look without salon visits. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer empowerment, the brand has cultivated a loyal community of users who love its customizable lash styles and commitment to beauty that fits into busy lifestyles. For more information, visit flutterhabit.com.