Accel Entertainment Adds Approximately 600 Electronic Gaming Terminals in Nevada with Green Valley Grocery Route Agreement

CHICAGO & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) (“Accel” or “the Company”), a leading locals-focused gaming operator partnering with small businesses, local communities, and state governments to provide entertaining, convenient, and safe gaming experiences nationwide, announced today that its subsidiary, Century Gaming Technologies Nevada (“Century”), entered into a new route agreement with Green Valley Grocery Convenience Stores, further expanding Accel’s Nevada operations. Financial details were not disclosed.

Through the agreement, Accel supports all active Green Valley Grocery locations owned and operated by Anabi Oil, representing approximately 600 electronic gaming terminals across Southern Nevada. This is the second significant transaction between Anabi Oil and Century in 2026. In January, Accel became the gaming partner for all of Anabi’s Rebel Convenience Store locations across Las Vegas.

The new agreement leverages Accel’s operational expertise, game and entertainment offerings, data analytics, and promotional systems to further customer engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive growth over time. As of July 1st, Accel’s Nevada operations deliver state-of-the-art gaming and technology solutions to more than 525 locations, which include over 4,000 gaming terminals.

“Adding approximately 600 terminals across the Green Valley Grocery locations is a meaningful step for our Nevada business. Together with Rebel, we're now supporting all Anabi-affiliated Southern Nevada locations, representing a concentrated, high-quality piece of our Nevada network that we intend to strategically invest in and grow,” said Andy Rubenstein, Chief Executive Officer of Accel Entertainment. “This agreement highlights our continued momentum in Nevada and our confidence in the long-term growth potential of this market. When we partnered with Anabi Oil earlier this year on their Rebel locations, we knew we were building something with real staying power. Accel’s agreement with Green Valley Grocery is a direct reflection of that — a partnership that's already working, now extended across a much larger footprint. Anabi has been a tremendous partner to work with, and we're proud to deepen that relationship across Southern Nevada."

“When we brought Accel on as our gaming partner for Rebel earlier this year, we saw firsthand what their platform and team could deliver," said Sam Anabi, CEO of Anabi Oil. "Extending that relationship to our Green Valley Grocery locations was an easy decision. We're excited to grow alongside them across both brands and confident this partnership will create real value for our customers and the communities we serve.”

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is a growing provider of locals-focused gaming and one of the largest terminal operators in the United States, supporting more than 28,000 electronic gaming terminals in over 4,500 third-party local and regional establishments and 20 self-operated gaming locations across ten states. Through exclusive long-term contracts, Accel serves licensed non-casino locations including bars, restaurants, convenience stores, truck stops, gaming cafes, and fraternal and veteran establishments. Accel provides its local partners with a turnkey, full-service, capital-efficient gaming solution that encompasses manufacturing, content, payments, loyalty, 24/7 customer service, data analysis and reporting, and cash logistics. The Company’s racino, Fairmount Park - Casino & Racing, features live racing, electronic gaming machines, live table games, food and beverage amenities, and pari-mutuel betting.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding our estimates of number of gaming terminals, locations, revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to continue to generate strong and consistent revenue and returns on capital and improve profitability, our strategy in Nevada and the market’s potential for growth. The words “predict,” “estimated,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “continue,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our current reasonable expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

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