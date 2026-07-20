Balfour Beatty To Deliver New Student Housing Community at University of Florida

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty’s Campus Solutions (BBCS) and U.S. Buildings operations today announced a partnership with the University of Florida (UF) to deliver a major student housing redevelopment project in Gainesville. As part of the UF’s Housing & Residence Life 10-year capital plan, the project redevelops the existing Trusler, Simpson and Graham Hall sites into modern residential communities designed to enhance the student living experience and strengthen the long-term campus growth.

BBCS will serve as developer of the new student housing campus, while Balfour Beatty’s U.S. Buildings operations will lead design-build delivery in a 65:35 joint venture with Stellar Group. The integrated team also includes architecture firms Clark Nexsen and Walker Architects with Rieth Jones Advisors serving as advisor to the university.

The multi-phase development will deliver 2,217 beds across four residential buildings, totaling more than 680,000 square feet. The student housing communities will also include a range of amenities and support spaces intended to foster student engagement, accessibility and academic success, including:

Café and Amazon Market

Disability Resource Center serving university students

Package Distribution Center for on-campus residents

Multipurpose event space

Study and collaboration spaces

Social gathering areas

Floor-level laundry rooms and shared kitchens

Additionally, the project features an approximately 18,000-square-foot Disability Resource Center, centralizing support services for more than 8,000 students. This facility reinforces UF’s longstanding investment and commitment to accessibility as well as enhancing its ability to support a growing and varied student population.

“This development represents an exciting opportunity to partner with the University of Florida in delivering a transformational residential experience for students,” said Jeffrey Tate, vice president, Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions. “The project reflects a shared commitment to creating modern, vibrant living-learning environments that support student success and strengthen the campus community for years to come.”

“Our company’s ability to bring a vertically integrated developer and design-builder approach provides a unique advantage for partners like the University of Florida,” said John Harris, executive vice president of Balfour Beatty US Buildings operations in Florida. “From the outset, we’ve worked collaboratively to align project goals with real-time solutions that meet the university’s operational needs, such as schedule and budget, while also delivering modern, high-quality living environments that support the university’s vision for the student experience.”

“This is Phase 1 of our plan to add 10,000 new beds during the next 10 years, an exciting $2 billion-plus initiative envisioned by the UF Board of Trustees,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees chair. “This project is critical to providing only the best facilities for our student body and keeping UF competitive in our ongoing push to attract and retain the best and brightest.”

Construction of UF’s newest student housing community is underway. Two residential buildings are scheduled for completion in Fall 2028, with the remaining two expected to open in late Fall 2028.

About Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, LLC provides development, asset/property management, and other real estate services to higher education with a focus on public-private partnerships that underpin the strategic vision of an institution. The company offers public-private partnership (P3) solutions for funding and delivery of capital plans, including residential, academic, administrative, and faculty offices, research, athletic/recreation, student centers, dining, parking, and infrastructure.

Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions is part of Balfour Beatty Investments, a global company focused on financing and operating the vital assets that enable societies and economies to grow: roads and railways, health and education facilities, power and water systems, places to live, and places to work—the infrastructure that underpins progress. Balfour Beatty Investments is a division of Balfour Beatty plc, a UK-based international infrastructure group operating in construction services, support services, and infrastructure investments.

About Balfour Beatty US

Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY) is a leading international infrastructure group with 27,000 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.

For over 100 years, we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world. Currently, we are working to deliver Hinkley Point C, the first UK nuclear power station in a generation; constructing the world-class arts and cultural facility, the Lyric Theatre, in Hong Kong; and designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining the Automated People Mover superstructure at the fifth busiest airport in the world, Los Angeles International Airport.

In the US, Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company performs heavy civil, rail and a broad variety of vertical construction in select local geographies. Balfour Beatty US is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

About the University of Florida

The University of Florida attracts the best and brightest students, staff and faculty, places them together and connects them with world-class resources to spark extraordinary discoveries and innovations. Artificial intelligence is a centerpiece at UF, spanning all disciplines so that every student has the opportunity to acquire competence and expertise in AI. The University of Florida is a place where limitless potential meets boundless opportunity through teaching, research, scholarship and service to the state, the nation and the world.