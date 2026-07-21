Macquarie Asset Management Announces Successful Close of Aligned Data Centers Transaction

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macquarie Asset Management today announced the successful completion of the sale of Aligned Data Centers ("Aligned") to a consortium of investors comprising the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), MGX and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners. The transaction follows Macquarie Asset Management's ownership of Aligned since 2018, during which time the company expanded from two operational facilities and 85 MW of critical capacity to a leading hyperscale data center platform with 51 campuses and more than 6.4 GW of operational and planned capacity across the Americas.

"This close marks another defining moment in Macquarie Asset Management's two decades investing in digital infrastructure," said Anton Moldan, Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Asset Management. "Over eight years we helped scale Aligned from a two-site operator into a platform of more than 6.4 GW across the Americas. That growth reflects both a conviction we shared with the Aligned management team about the critical nature of data center infrastructure and the quality of that team in executing on the vision. We thank them for their partnership and believe the company is well positioned to keep meeting the surging demand for AI and cloud capacity in the years ahead."

“Macquarie Asset Management was an early believer in the potential of our platform, strategy and team, and their partnership was instrumental as we scaled Aligned into a global leader in next-generation, sustainable digital infrastructure,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Data Centers. “As we enter our next stage of growth with new partners, we will continue driving innovation, delivering data centers that serve as catalysts for economic growth, and supporting our customers’ evolving, high-density compute needs.”

Since Macquarie Asset Management's initial investment, Aligned has experienced significant growth, expanding its footprint across key markets in North and South America and establishing itself as a leading provider of innovative, sustainable and adaptive data center solutions for hyperscale and enterprise customers.

The successful close further demonstrates Macquarie Asset Management's position as a leader in digital infrastructure investing. For more than two decades, Macquarie Asset Management has invested globally across data centers, fiber networks and telecommunications infrastructure, supporting the development of critical digital assets that underpin growing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data connectivity. The transaction follows a number of landmark investments and exits across the sector, reflecting Macquarie Asset Management's long-term commitment to identifying and scaling infrastructure businesses that serve rapidly evolving customer needs.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is a leading global asset manager, trusted by institutions, individuals and communities to responsibly manage $US498 billion in assets. MAM provides clients with a diverse range of investment solutions that seek to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified global financial services group operating in asset management, retail and business banking, wealth management, as well as advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, financial markets and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs over 19,100 people in 30 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

All figures as at 31 March 2026.

Important Notices (Macquarie Asset Management): None of the entities noted in this media release is an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and the obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (Macquarie Bank). Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities. In addition, if this media release relates to an investment (a) each investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group company guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.