BETA Technologies Unveils MV250, Delivering Greater Range, Higher Speed, and Lower Costs for Military Logistics

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom & SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BETA Technologies (NYSE: BETA), an aerospace and defense company, today unveiled the MV250 at the Farnborough International Airshow. The MV250 is an autonomous hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft giving military operators greater range, higher speed, increased payload capability and lower operating costs for contested on- and off-airport logistics.

“The basic physics of the MV250 enable significantly longer range, higher speed and a lower cost of operations when compared to tiltrotor and legacy platforms. I believe we should be offering our military the most robust and best equipment in the world to maintain superiority and thus deterrence,” said Kyle Clark, Founder and CEO of BETA Technologies. “MV250 uses advanced airframes and technologies we at BETA have spent years flying and combines them with exceptional products from GE Aerospace and Sikorsky. The combination gives commanders a highly available, adaptable platform that can evolve as operational needs change, all at a lower procurement cost and a lower logistics tail.” The MV250 has a reposition range of 1,300 nautical miles and carries a 2,000-pound payload within a tactical range of 250 nautical miles while delivering greater speed and higher operational availability. By combining hybrid-electric propulsion with a simplified aircraft architecture, the platform reduces maintenance and sustainment requirements while expanding commanders' ability to quickly move equipment, munitions, medical supplies, and critical cargo across dispersed operating environments at a low cost.

The MV250 reflects a fundamental shift in how military aircraft can be developed and fielded. Rather than beginning with a clean-sheet defense program, BETA built on the success, simplicity and common architecture already flying in its ALIA VTOL aircraft platform, which exhibits flight-proven propulsion, controls, software, batteries, and manufacturing systems that rapidly deliver a new capability tailored to military requirements.

The series hybrid electric turbogenerator is developed in collaboration with GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) under the Joint Technology Development Agreement between GE Aerospace and BETA. The turbogenerator drastically extends operational flight range and provides ground-based power for auxiliary equipment. The turbogenerator leverages the strong GE Aerospace-BETA technical and business partnership and features mechatronic design by closely coupling the electromagnetics and power electronics with the CT7/T700 based turbine. This increases efficiency, increases durability, reduces weight and reduces system cost.

The open architecture of BETA’s flight control system is agnostic to the autonomous mission system and can integrate with a variety of mission platforms. BETA has been flying their all-electric airplanes with both Sikorsky MATRIX™ systems and BETA’s internally developed autonomy systems. An uncrewed fuselage, MOSA (modular open systems approach), and autonomous flight capability further enable the platform to adapt to evolving mission requirements while maintaining a common technology foundation.

“Every time new platforms join the MATRIX™ autonomy family, we widen the network of uncrewed systems available to commanders, giving them greater resilience and flexibility to move critical resources to the point of need in contested environments,” said Rich Benton, vice president and general manager of Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company. “We view the dual-use hybrid-electric MV250 as a unique and complementary capability to Sikorsky’s UAS platforms. The rapid integration efforts and close collaboration with BETA is intended to address logistics mission needs of our DoW and international customers.”

The aircraft represents the next evolution of BETA's long-term technology strategy. Every investment in electric propulsion, energy storage, flight controls, software, autonomy, and manufacturing has been made as part of a common architecture that can evolve across multiple aircraft configurations and missions, reducing development costs and enabling production scaling. The MV250 extends that architecture into defense applications while continuing to mature technologies that will support future aircraft across BETA's portfolio.

“We’re proud to be partnering with BETA to develop the mission critical technologies that will deliver the operational advantage our military customers need,” said Amy Gowder, CEO, Defense & Systems for GE Aerospace and BETA board member. “In collaboration with BETA we’re bringing our expertise in electrical power and advanced propulsion systems to build the turbogenerator that ultimately unlocks greater range and mission flexibility when the customer needs it most. This collaboration reflects the potential of hybrid systems to advance military logistics capability.”

The unveiling follows BETA's continued operational engagement with military customers around the world. Earlier this year, at the invitation of the U.S. Army, BETA deployed its all-electric ALIA CTOL aircraft during NATO Exercise Aurora 26 in Sweden, supporting logistics operations alongside conventional military assets in one of Europe's largest multinational exercises. Operating in a complex expeditionary environment provided valuable operational insight that continues to inform the development of the MV250 and future mission capabilities.

The major commodities and systems for the MV250 are produced on BETA’s existing production lines with common tooling and processes, providing an important speed to market and cost advantage.

BETA expects to participate in upcoming large-scale military exercises with the MV250.

The MV250 is on display throughout the Farnborough International Airshow at BETA's Chalet (#B024). To learn more, visit beta.team/defense.

About BETA Technologies, Inc.

BETA (NYSE: BETA) is an aerospace and defense company designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to top operators worldwide. BETA has built and flown its family of ALIA aircraft, consisting of both conventional fixed-wing electric aircraft (the “ALIA CTOL”) and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (the “ALIA VTOL”), more than 160,000 nautical miles, including multiple trips across the United States. BETA is deploying a network of charging infrastructure to enable the growing industry with more than 100 sites across the United States and internationally. BETA’s intentional approach to developing the enabling technologies necessary to electrify aviation unlocks lucrative aftermarket revenue opportunity over the life of each aircraft. These highly scalable enabling technologies allow BETA to serve a customer base across cargo and logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets and unlock cost-effective and safe missions. Visit www.beta.team for more information about BETA and its products.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at lockheedmartin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the MV250 and its expected capabilities, performance, mission applications, development timeline, availability for military exercises, and path to initial delivery; the anticipated benefits of BETA’s propulsion, vertical lift, and power generation technologies; and BETA’s collaboration with GE Aerospace on the development of a turbogenerator. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in BETA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that BETA believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof. BETA undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.