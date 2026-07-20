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Joe Hand Promotions Secures Commercial Rights for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu Showdown

Spence vs. Tszyu Live from Australia: Saturday, July 25 (U.S.) / Sunday, July 26 (AU)

original Spence vs. Tszyu

Spence vs. Tszyu

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation’s largest and most experienced distributor of premium live sports programming to commercial establishments, has secured exclusive commercial rights from Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) for the upcoming Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu showdown. The event takes place at 9pm ET on July 25 in the United States (July 26 in Australia).

This acquisition continues JHP’s four-year streak of dominating PPV boxing distribution in the commercial market, a trend highlighted in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier combat sports programming with distribution flexibility to bars and restaurants nationwide.

The Spence-Tszyu showdown will be available to commercial establishments across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada through DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, DISH Business, select cable operators and the Joe Hand Promotions App, ensuring seamless access regardless of venue technology preferences.

“Securing the commercial rights to Spence vs. Tszyu reinforces our commitment to delivering the biggest global boxing events to our hospitality partners,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “For four straight years, we’ve led the commercial boxing market, and this event continues that momentum. Our goal remains the same: provide world-class content that drives foot traffic, energizes venues, and delivers unforgettable viewing experiences.”

Boxing has long been synonymous with communal viewing, and that tradition is still very much alive with the recent surge in World Cup watch parties. For this event and more, fans can search for licensed venues by event and geographic location using Fanzo’s bar finder. All Joe Hand Promotions customers receive a FANZO venue profile for all licensed events making it easier for hospitality patrons to find locations showing the content they desire.

In addition to boxing, JHP offers more than 40 live UFC events per year as well as WWE and AEW premium live events. JHP also distributes ESPN+ for Business commercially, which is highlighted by 400+ college basketball games, 125+ college football matchups, elite international soccer, 30+ PGA TOUR weekends, exclusive NHL games, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and a broad range of additional college sports. JHP’s comprehensive content offering covers prime-time, weekends and delivers value throughout the day giving business owners a competitive edge in driving traffic across dayparts.

Hospitality Owners and Operators: If you are an owner/operator looking to purchase the July 25 event, or for more information, please call Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263 or you can purchase here.

About Joe Hand Promotions: Founded in 1971, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation’s premier distributor of premium sports content to commercial establishments, including bars, restaurants, and casinos. JHP has been a trusted partner for decades to brands such as the UFC, WWE, DAZN, Premier Boxing Champions, and others, delivering premium viewing experiences to fans while creating value for venue owners across the country.

Contacts

Press Contacts:
DeBlasio Communications
Nicole Taylor: nicolet@bzapr.com

Joe Hand Promotions:
Laura Pirmann: l.pirmann@joehandpromotions.com

Industry:

Joe Hand Promotions

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press Contacts:
DeBlasio Communications
Nicole Taylor: nicolet@bzapr.com

Joe Hand Promotions:
Laura Pirmann: l.pirmann@joehandpromotions.com

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