Bristol Myers Squibb to Build the Most Powerful AI Factory in Life Sciences with NVIDIA

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY, “BMS”), a global biopharmaceutical leader, today announced it will expand its compute infrastructure to deploy an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX Vera Rubin NVL72 systems, giving BMS the most powerful and energy-efficient single-owned NVIDIA infrastructure in life sciences.

The expanded Vera Rubin infrastructure will give BMS’s scientific and computational teams access to a step-change in both computational power and efficiency, with the Vera Rubin architecture delivering up to ten times greater performance per megawatt than its predecessor, enabling BMS to pursue larger and more sophisticated AI workloads without a proportional increase in energy consumption.

The investment builds on nearly three years of collaboration that began when BMS first deployed NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD infrastructure to support its Research and Development activities, and marks the next step in expanding that foundation to match the growing scope and sophistication of BMS's AI-driven scientific programs across oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, immunology and neuroscience.

“BMS has made a deliberate bet on AI, and we are beginning to see it pay off in our pipeline and operations,” said Greg Meyers, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb. “We're committed to translating AI into real outcomes for patients which requires infrastructure built to match that ambition. Expanding our compute capabilities with NVIDIA gives our researchers and teams across the business the scale they need to keep BMS at the leading edge of what AI can do for drug discovery & development.”

BMS’s investment in AI-powered research has already begun to change how the company discovers and develops medicines, and these early results span multiple areas of drug discovery. For example, AI agents that automate target identification and validation save BMS scientists weeks of manual work, freeing them to focus on hypothesis testing and the highest-value scientific decisions. From there, through the company’s “Predict First” approach, a methodology where AI-generated predictions inform experimental design before work begins at the bench, AI informs the design of every small molecule program and the majority of the company’s large molecule programs. These are just two examples that reflect BMS’s broader approach: building an integrated, AI-powered learning system that spans target identification through clinical proof of concept, helping scientists make higher-confidence decisions at every stage.

“Drug discovery is a sequence of decisions made under uncertainty, and better decisions come from better evidence, faster,” said Robert Plenge, Executive Vice President and Chief Research Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb. “This infrastructure lets us learn from every experiment and every clinical readout to sharpen the next hypothesis, allowing BMS scientists to spend less time on manual work and more time on the questions that require human judgment. The goal isn't speed for its own sake; it's raising the probability that each program we advance is the right one.”

The expanded agreement advances BMS’s vision of hybrid intelligence, a model of scientific work where AI co-scientists and human researchers operate in close coordination, with AI systems handling the execution of complex, data-intensive tasks while scientists focus on direction, interpretation, and the decisions that require deep human expertise. The Vera Rubin cluster will serve as the computational backbone for this vision, supporting the development of next-generation foundation models trained on BMS's decades of proprietary data and, where the science calls for it, drawing on domain-specific capabilities from BioNeMo, NVIDIA's platform for biological AI, while powering the agentic workflows that allow researchers to evaluate hypotheses at a scale that would have been unachievable just a few years ago.

“BMS has built decades of extraordinary scientific knowledge across some of the most complex areas of human disease,” said Rory Kelleher, Senior Director of Business Development, Healthcare and Life Sciences at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA Vera Rubin and BioNeMo Agent Toolkit, BMS has the ability to transform that enterprise scientific data into proprietary intelligence and give agents domain-specific tooling that help scientists explore biology, design molecules and evaluate hypotheses at unprecedented scale — reinventing how medicines are discovered and developed.”

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients’ Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what’s possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and the strategic agreement with NVIDIA. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that the expected benefits of, and opportunities related to, the agreement may not be realized by Bristol Myers Squibb or may take longer to realize than anticipated, and risks related to the use of artificial intelligence or other emerging technologies in various facets of the company's operations, including partnerships related to the use of, or the sharing of such technologies with third parties, which may exacerbate competitive, regulatory, litigation, cybersecurity, and other risk.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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