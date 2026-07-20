Bank of Hope Transforms NYC Manhattan Branch for an Exclusive Experience Through Innovative 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' Sponsorship

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hope is turning up the volume on community engagement with a unique activation designed to celebrate and create meaningful and memorable experiences as part of their sponsorship of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' in New York City.

“This sponsorship is about far more than music,” said Kevin Kim, Chairman and CEO of Bank of Hope. “Through authentic community engagement, meaningful partnerships, and a shared sense of belonging, BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK brings people together across geographic and cultural boundaries. At Bank of Hope, we see parallels in our own journey and are proud to support an event that celebrates connection, community, and global impact.”

As part of the activation, the Bank of Hope Manhattan branch will be included as a designated landmark location within the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK stamp rally event experience on Weverse, along with MetLife Stadium, Grand Central Terminal, the Korean Cultural Center New York and several other locations. Participants in the Weverse Stamp Rally who make a stop into Bank of Hope's Manhattan branch weekdays from July 28, 2026 through August 3, 2026 can secure a digital stamp as part of their quest to receive a Weverse prize.

Along with being a stop on the Weverse Stamp Rally, the Bank of Hope Manhattan branch will offer a photo zone and scratch cards for opportunities to win limited-edition co-branded merchandise. Additionally, Bank of Hope will launch a sweepstakes on July 27, 2026 in celebration of BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK, giving eligible participants the opportunity to win an iPad® and other exciting prizes. More information on the sweepstakes will be available on July 27, 2026.

Bank of Hope is simultaneously offering a special promotion for those opening new accounts from July 24, 2026 to August 9, 2026. New customers who sign up will have the opportunity to receive an exclusive, co-branded item while supplies last. More information about the promotion and Bank of Hope products and services will be available on July 24, 2026.

Bank of Hope is participating in the campaign to bring together music, community, and creativity while providing the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK participants with a unique and engaging fan experience. As part of the sponsorship, Bank of Hope is also giving back through its Hope Delivered™ program by donating $1 for every Stamp Rally participant. The contribution supports community development initiatives and financial empowerment efforts that align with Bank of Hope's longstanding commitment to serving low- and moderate-income communities. Through this activation, Bank of Hope is creating meaningful community connections while extending its impact beyond traditional banking services.

Scratch cards will also be available at all eight other Bank of Hope branches in the New York and New Jersey area from July 29, 2026 through July 31, 2026. For Bank of Hope branch locations, visit https://www.bankofhope.com/branch-atm-locator.

About Bank of Hope

Bank of Hope is a California state-chartered bank headquartered in Los Angeles, California and is a subsidiary of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) with total assets of $18.7 billion as of March 31, 2026. Following the addition of Territorial Savings as a division of Bank of Hope, Bank of Hope became the largest regional bank serving multicultural customers across the continental United States and Hawaii. Bank of Hope offers a comprehensive range of commercial, corporate, and consumer banking products and services, including commercial and commercial real estate lending, SBA lending, residential mortgage and consumer lending, treasury management, foreign exchange solutions, interest rate derivatives, and international trade finance. Bank of Hope operates 45 full-service branches in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Alabama and Georgia under the Bank of Hope banner, and 28 branches in Hawaii under the Territorial Savings banner. Bank of Hope also operates SBA loan production offices, commercial loan production offices, and residential mortgage loan production offices throughout the United States, and a representative office in Seoul, South Korea. Bank of Hope deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law and Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to www.bankofhope.com for Bank of Hope and www.tsbhawaii.bank for Territorial Savings, a division of Bank of Hope. By including the foregoing website address links, Bank of Hope does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021 and 2026) and MTV Video Music Awards. Released in March, 2026, BTS’ massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single “SWIM” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2026, BTS returned to the global stage with the record-breaking 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' and made history by headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, further reinforcing their status as one of the defining cultural acts of their generation.