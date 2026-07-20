Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Expands Into Luxury Hospitality

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, known for the iconic Hollywood Sign® and Hollywood Walk of Fame®, is expanding into luxury hospitality through a strategic partnership with The Scene Hotels & Resorts to launch Hollywood Hotels & Residences.

The Scene Hotels & Resorts, with 40+ years of combined expertise in hospitality, travel, and brand development, will lead the brand’s development and management. The partnership will bring the Hollywood lifestyle to luxury hotels and branded residences around the world, creating immersive destinations inspired by the world's entertainment capital.

"This partnership represents far more than an expansion of the Hollywood brand—it reflects our vision of Hollywood as the world's premier hub for entertainment, creativity, and commerce," said Ron Frierson, President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. "By deepening our international partnerships, we are creating new opportunities for tourism, investment, innovation, and sustainable economic growth for generations to come."

The launch follows the announcement of a 20-year partnership between the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and The Scene Hotels & Resorts. The portfolio will feature luxury properties with premium accommodations, social spaces, culinary experiences, and programming celebrating Hollywood’s legacy and each destination’s culture. Additional projects will be announced as the portfolio grows.

The partnership was brokered by United Talent Agency.

About the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to advancing the economic vitality, cultural richness, and civic well-being of Hollywood. Representing nearly 700 member organizations that collectively employ more than 148,000 people, the Chamber is Hollywood's largest and most influential business organization.

As the leading advocate for Hollywood's business community, the Chamber convenes leaders across industries to champion initiatives that strengthen the local economy, enhance quality of life, and elevate Hollywood's position as the world's premier destination for entertainment, tourism, investment, and innovation.

The Chamber is also the proud steward of two of the world's most recognizable cultural landmarks—the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame and the legendary Hollywood Sign—preserving and promoting these global symbols on behalf of Hollywood and its residents, businesses, and visitors.

Ron Frierson serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Halden serves as Chief Operating Officer, and Jerry Neuman serves as Chair of the Board for the 2026–2027 term.

About Hollywood Hotels & Residences

Hollywood Hotels & Residences is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that brings the glamour, creativity, and timeless appeal of Hollywood to exceptional destinations around the world. Through collaboration with hotel owners, investors, and real estate developers, the brand creates luxury hotels, branded residences, and lifestyle experiences inspired by Hollywood's legacy of entertainment, storytelling, and innovation. Each property combines cinematic design, elevated hospitality, and locally inspired experiences, delivering destinations that capture the energy of Hollywood while celebrating the culture and character of their location.

*Source: AETOSWire