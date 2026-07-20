Baker Tilly and Ode with Anthropic Launch Initiative to Advance AI-Enabled Client Service

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Baker Tilly and Ode with Anthropic (Ode) announced an initiative to accelerate Baker Tilly’s AI capabilities across its advisory, tax and assurance businesses. As part of this effort, Ode will work with Baker Tilly to design and implement AI-powered systems that support employees in the delivery of world-class client services.

In the world of tax, advisory and audit workflows, professional judgment is essential for the mission-critical business operations of Baker Tilly’s clients, and standard automation tools often fall short of delivering at Baker Tilly’s exceptional standards. Working with Ode, Baker Tilly will develop capabilities that extend beyond traditional automation and standalone productivity tools, integrating systems that apply Baker Tilly’s methodologies, knowledge and expertise in governed ways.

“The future of professional services will be shaped by firms that successfully combine AI with deep domain expertise,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Ode. “Baker Tilly is building AI systems around the expertise of its professionals to enhance the client experience.”

“At Baker Tilly, we are investing in AI to strengthen how our people deliver the complex, judgment-intensive work our clients trust us to do,” said Eric Miles, CEO of Baker Tilly. “Working with Ode gives us additional technical depth and speed as we build AI capabilities around our professionals, methodologies and standards, with a focus on enhancing quality, insight and responsiveness for clients.”

About Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations and professional standards. Baker Tilly US, LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services to their clients. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and Baker Tilly US, LLP, trading as Baker Tilly, are independent members of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 50,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $6.8 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Ode with Anthropic

Ode with Anthropic (Ode) is an enterprise AI transformation company formally launched in 2026 through a partnership between Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and a consortium of global investors including Apollo Global Management, General Atlantic, GIC, Goldman Sachs, Leonard Green & Partners, and Sequoia. Ode helps organizations move AI from experimentation to full-scale deployment, and is focused on the highest-impact growth opportunities. Ode combines Anthropic’s frontier AI models with a team of experienced AI engineers to help organizations identify where AI can have the greatest impact and build the systems that deliver it. For more information, visit ode.com.