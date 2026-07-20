StandardAero to Provide MRO Services for Arajet CFM LEAP-1B Fleet

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, has signed an agreement with Arajet, the flagship airline of the Dominican Republic, to provide MRO services for the CFM International LEAP-1B engine. The LEAP-1B powers Arajet’s growing fleet of new generation Boeing 737 MAX 8 narrowbody aircraft.

Under this new agreement, Arajet will have access to the wide range of LEAP-1B services provided by StandardAero from its facility in San Antonio, TX, including performance restoration shop visits (PRSVs), quick-turn shop visits (QTSVs), component repairs, short-term engine leases and engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis services.

“StandardAero is delighted to add Arajet to the growing list of operators and asset owners from across Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region who rely on us for their CFM LEAP MRO services,” said Sebastien Maury, StandardAero Sales Director – South America. “We value the confidence shown in us by Arajet, and look forward to supporting the airline and its customers for decades to come. ¡Vamo’ Arriba!”

Commenting for Arajet, Istvan Jambor, VP of Fleet said: “As Arajet continues to expand its Boeing 737 MAX fleet and international network, securing reliable, high-quality engine support is essential to maintaining our operational performance. This agreement with StandardAero gives us access to a broad range of LEAP-1B maintenance capabilities and additional flexibility as our fleet grows. We look forward to building a strong long-term relationship with StandardAero in support of Arajet’s continued expansion.”

StandardAero supports the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine family from its 810,000 sq. ft. facility in San Antonio as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, having signed the first non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) in the Americas for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023. StandardAero has been providing LEAP quick-turn shop visit (QTSV) services to operators since March 2024, and completed correlation of its first test cell for the LEAP in November 2024, paving the way for PRSV inductions. As of May 2026, StandardAero has completed multiple LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B PRSV workscopes, and continues to ramp-up its capacity.

In addition to establishing MRO capability for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B at its San Antonio facility, StandardAero is also industrializing new engine component repairs for the LEAP family through its Component Repair Services (CRS) team’s network of locations, and its Repair Development Center of Excellence. To date, StandardAero’s CRS team has industrialized more than 475 component repairs for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B. StandardAero also continues to grow its team of LEAP technicians through its in-house Aviation Mechanic Training Program, located at its San Antonio site’s Training Academy.

Arajet is the flagship airline of the Dominican Republic. After beginning operations in 2022, it operates two bases, in Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana International Airport, with a new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft fleet. The airline provides safe and best value for your money travel to and between the Dominican Republic and various destinations in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.arajet.com.

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. See www.cfmaeroengines.com.

StandardAero (stand #4330) will be showcasing its capabilities at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, taking place July 20 – 24 at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.