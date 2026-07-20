ReliaQuest and OpenAI Announce Partnership to Accelerate Agentic Cyber Defense for the Enterprise

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReliaQuest, the global leader in Agentic AI cybersecurity, today announced it is joining the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced AI capabilities for enterprise cyber defense. The program will provide ReliaQuest with closer technical collaboration and access to OpenAI’s frontier cyber capabilities and models to help enterprises find and patch vulnerabilities faster, while enabling security teams to keep pace as adversaries increasingly use AI to automate and scale attacks.

Under the partnership, ReliaQuest will receive access to advanced OpenAI models and cyber capabilities to support rapid development within the GreyMatter platform. ReliaQuest and OpenAI will jointly identify and prioritize high-impact security operations use cases, then collaborate through development, testing and evaluation, and production rollout within ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter platform and associated managed workflows.

ReliaQuest will contribute frontline security operations expertise and real-world threat insights—including attacker behaviors and investigation patterns observed across enterprise environments—to help shape how AI is applied safely and effectively in security workflows. As a leading AI company in its own right, ReliaQuest will also contribute expertise and real-world experience to help codify standards for safety and abuse prevention, as well as the right controls to monitor and prevent unsanctioned activity.

“Cybersecurity is being reshaped by AI on both sides,” said Brian Murphy, founder and CEO of ReliaQuest. “The more we can collaborate, the better we can defend against AI-driven attacks. This partnership with OpenAI helps us move faster in bringing the most advanced Agentic AI capabilities into GreyMatter, so security teams can investigate and respond to threats in minutes.”

The announcement comes at a critical time for enterprise security teams. Attackers are increasingly using AI to scale and speed up intrusions and to bypass traditional defenses, shrinking the time security teams have to detect and respond. ReliaQuest is committed to ensuring GreyMatter leverages the latest frontier models and AI features for cyber defense so that advanced security teams can speed up, streamline, and multiply their capabilities.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest is an agentic AI cybersecurity company whose platform, GreyMatter, serves as the Agentic Defense for the enterprise—defending organizations against AI-accelerated attacks. Any defender can harness that AI to detect threats, run investigations, execute response, and hunt across their entire tech stack in plain language without requiring any tool expertise. GreyMatter makes this possible through three capabilities: the Universal Translator, which automatically normalizes telemetry across any vendor without data centralization; Detection at Source, at Storage, or in Transit, which catches threats where data lives or as it moves before it is ever indexed, parsed, or stored; and Agentic Orchestration, which combines a natural language operating layer, multiple autonomous agentic systems, and an AI Model Broker that continuously selects the best model for every task based on speed, cost, and accuracy. GreyMatter enables organizations to re-architect their security environment for speed, efficiency, and cost control. ReliaQuest has been making security possible since 2007.