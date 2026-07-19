LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company, today announced a partnership with the Argentine Football Association (“AFA”), under which FF will become an Official Regional Sponsor of the Argentina National Team in North America in the field of robotics and related robotics technology.

Faraday Future Announces Official Regional Sponsorship of the Argentina National Team in North America for Robotics and Related Technology, Bringing Together Physical AI Ecosystem and Global Soccer Share

The collaboration brings together two forces defined by continuous evolution and the pursuit of extraordinary performance: FF, which is building a “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” Physical AI ecosystem, and the Argentina National Team, led by the one-and-only GOAT Lionel Messi and featuring globally recognized stars including Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez.

As extraordinary talent, the GOAT spirit, and Physical AI converge, the collaboration is expected to open a new chapter connecting artificial intelligence, robotics, sports, and global fan engagement.

Under the sponsorship arrangement, FF will be able to associate its brand with AFA and the Argentina National Team across approved advertising campaigns, social media activities, and points of sale in North America. The arrangement also includes access to selected AFA-controlled marketing and communications assets, subject to the terms of the agreement and applicable AFA approvals.

The sponsorship is expected to provide FF with a powerful platform to communicate its Physical AI vision and introduce its growing EAI robotics ecosystem to new audiences. Potential activations may explore the shared values connecting elite sports and intelligent robotics, including continuous learning, real-time decision-making, precision, adaptability, teamwork, and performance.

FF is building a Physical AI ecosystem designed to advance robotics and intelligent mobility solutions through AI innovation and technologies. Its EAI robotics strategy includes multiple robot forms and applications, supported by its broader ecosystem of devices, data, the EAI Brain, and an open-source and open platform.

“The Argentina National Team represents extraordinary talent, teamwork, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said YT Jia, Founder and Global CEO of Faraday Future. “These qualities strongly resonate with FF’s vision for Physical AI. By bringing together the GOAT spirit and FF’s EAI robotics ecosystem, we believe this collaboration can create exciting new possibilities at the intersection of AI, robotics, sports, and global culture.”

The Argentina National Team is one of the most celebrated teams in international football. Led by captain Lionel Messi and supported by a generation of globally recognized players, the team has built a worldwide following through its distinctive football culture, championship heritage, and exceptional performances on the global stage.

FF expects to announce additional information regarding approved marketing activities and potential sponsorship activations in the future.

To explore and order FF EAI robots, visit https://www.ff.com/.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovation and technologies.

FF focuses on two major product strategies within its Embodied AI (EAI) robotics business: EAI humanoid and bionic robots, and EAI automotive-focused robots. By building a Three-in-One ecosystem of “Device, Data, EAI Brain & Open-Source and Open Platform,” FF aims to create an evolutionary flywheel consisting of scaled device delivery, data collection and training, continuous evolution of the EAI Brain, stronger product capabilities, and expanded deployment. Through this flywheel, FF seeks to maximize commercial value and contribute to the advancement of Physical AI.

For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding potential future legal actions against alleged illegal market manipulation or similar improper activities, and FF’s entry into the embodied AI robotics market and robotics deliveries and development, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirement; the Company’s common stock will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq if it’s closing price is $0.10 or less for 10 consecutive trading days; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations, which it currently lacks; the availability of sufficient share capital to meet its current obligations and execute on its strategy, which the Company currently lacks; the agreement of stockholders to substantially increase the Company’s share capital, which could result in substantial additional dilution; the willingness of convertible debt investors to fund the Company while it lacks sufficient share capital for conversions; demand for the Company’s robotics products; the ability of B2B preorder companies to locate customers to purchase our robotics products, on which their nonbinding preorders substantially depend; competition in the robotics industry, which includes companies with far superior experience, funding and name recognition; the ability of the Company to build an EAI education ecosystem that serves both the B2C consumer market and the B2B institutional education market; the acceptance by teachers and students of the Company’s robotics products in the education market; the Company’s reliance on a single OEM for most of its robotics products; the Company’s ability to get the planned robotics products to comply with all applicable U.S. rules and regulations; the ability of the robotics OEM to timely supply robotics to the Company; tariff uncertainty for imported products, particularly from China; demand from automobile dealers for robotics products; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which is substantial; the Company’s ability to secure an occupancy certificate covering all of its Hanford facility; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of substantial losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2026, and Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.