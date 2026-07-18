Mandela Digital Opens Mandela Dollar Early Access Applications on Nelson Mandela Day

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mandela Digital, the joint venture formed by Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C. (“Unity Reserve”), Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C. (“MDM LLC”) and Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), today announced that the Application Stage of the Mandela Dollar (MUSD) Early Access Programme opens on Nelson Mandela International Day, July 18, 2026.

“My grandfather’s long walk to freedom did not end with political liberation. It continues today in the pursuit of economic dignity and financial access for all," said Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway, Director of MDM LLC Share

The Application Stage will remain open for 67 days, a figure drawn from the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s framing of Mandela Day as 67 minutes of service in honour of Nelson Mandela’s 67 years of service to humanity. The window gives prospective partners a structured period in which to register interest in the venture.

Mandela Digital was conceived and structured by Unity Reserve, which brought together MDM LLC, an organization affiliated with members of the Mandela family and dedicated to advancing Nelson Mandela’s legacy through technology-driven initiatives, and Datavault AI, a NASDAQ-listed technology company in secure asset digitization. Datavault AI is the venture’s founding and exclusive technology partner.

The Mandela Dollar is a proposed 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin built to institutional specification, with reserves held under segregated custody, periodic proof-of-reserve publication and a periodic audit posture. As the venture’s technology partner, Datavault AI provides its patented AI-powered platforms and scalable RWA frameworks, together with access to SanQtum AI, Available Infrastructure’s zero-trust edge computing platform, to power MUSD’s issuance, redemption, compliance architecture and on-chain transparency.

As previously announced, a portion of MUSD protocol revenue is directed to charitable causes supporting education, skills development and poverty alleviation through partners that promote Nelson Mandela’s values. The joint venture is overseen by a governance board with representation from all three organizations.

Call for Early Access Partners (https://pages.dvlt.ai/mandela)

Mandela Digital is accepting applications from financial institutions, intergovernmental and multilateral bodies, and policy research organizations for the inaugural phase of the Programme. Early Access partners would work with the founding team on the requirements for deploying MUSD infrastructure within their jurisdictions, subject to the approvals and conditions described below. Interested organizations may register their interest at mandela.digital.

“Our platforms handle the workload underneath a stablecoin: issuance, redemption, compliance checks and on-chain transparency. Datavault AI’s role in Mandela Digital is to build and operate that layer to institutional specification. The Early Access Programme is how the venture identifies the institutions it will build it with,” said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

“I conceived of the Mandela Dollar because I saw an opportunity to build something that had not existed before: a financial system that carries the moral weight of Nelson Mandela’s name and the institutional rigor of advanced digital infrastructure. We identified the Mandela family as the right partners, people who share our commitment to economic justice, and we brought in Datavault AI for the security and scale this mission demands. The Early Access Programme is where that work begins. We are building a currency for the people history left behind, and we are doing it in the name of the man who refused to accept that their liberation was impossible,” said Mustaq Patel, representative for Unity Reserve.

“My grandfather’s long walk to freedom did not end with political liberation. It continues today in the pursuit of economic dignity and financial access for all. When Unity Reserve came to us with this vision, we recognized immediately that it was built on the right foundation: technology in service of justice, and innovation in service of inclusion. The Mandela family is proud to stand alongside Unity Reserve and Datavault AI as the Mandela Dollar moves from vision to reality. Through Mandela Digital, we are turning Madiba’s values of equality, opportunity and human dignity into a practical, everyday tool for communities across Africa and the global diaspora,” said Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway, Director of MDM LLC.

Caution Regarding Unauthorized Tokens

The Mandela Dollar (MUSD) is currently a proposed stablecoin framework and has not yet been developed or launched on any exchange or blockchain, and no assurance can be given that MUSD will be developed, launched, listed, approved or made available in any jurisdiction. The Early Access Programme is a registration of interest only. It confers no right, entitlement, allocation or priority with respect to MUSD, and it remains subject to sovereign regulatory approvals, KYC and compliance protocols, compliance audits and technical validations.

Mandela Digital has not authorized any token sale, pre-sale, ICO, IEO, or similar offering.

The public is strongly cautioned against any unauthorized tokens, websites, social media accounts, or individuals purporting to represent MUSD or Mandela Digital without authorization. Suspected unauthorized activity should be reported to legal@mandela.digital.

Neither this announcement, the joint venture, the Early Access Programme, nor the proposed MUSD framework constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, digital asset, stablecoin, token, or other investment product.

About Mandela Digital

Mandela Digital is the joint venture formed by Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C., Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C., and Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT). Mandela Digital is developing the Mandela Dollar (MUSD), a proposed 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin built to institutional specification, with reserves held under segregated custody, periodic proof-of-reserve publication, and a periodic audit posture. MUSD is purpose-built to expand dollar-denominated financial access across the Global South, including but not limited to Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the worldwide diaspora remittance corridors.

About Unity Reserve Holdings L.L.C.

Unity Reserve is the founding architect of Mandela Digital. A financial structuring and digital asset development firm specializing in sovereign-scale tokenization, emerging-market remittances, and real-world asset licensing, Unity Reserve conceived the Mandela Dollar framework and assembled the strategic partnership that gives it life.

About Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C.

MDM LLC is an organization dedicated to carrying forward the legacy, values, and vision of Nelson Mandela through technology-driven social and economic initiatives globally. MDM LLC brings the moral authority and family stewardship of the Mandela name to the MUSD initiative.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI™ (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI’s Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI’s platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company’s technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.dvlt.ai. Investor information is available at ir.datavaultsite.com. Technology news and insights are published at dvlt.ai/insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the “Company,” “us,” “our,” or “we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely,” “upcoming” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the opening, duration and conduct of the MUSD Early Access Programme and the registration of interest by prospective participants; the selection of Early Access partners and any resulting participation arrangements; the deployment of Datavault AI’s technology to Mandela Digital; the development and planned launch of the Mandela Dollar (MUSD) stablecoin; the intended design, issuance, redemption, reserve custody, proof-of-reserve, audit posture, compliance architecture, and on-chain transparency of MUSD; the anticipated financial-inclusion outcomes across the Global South; the direction of a portion of MUSD protocol revenue to charitable causes; and the projected direction and market impacts of regulatory changes with respect to digital assets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to stablecoins and tokenized assets; the possibility that the Early Access Programme does not result in participation arrangements or in deployment in any jurisdiction; the ability to complete stablecoin development, reserve custody, proof-of-reserve, and audit arrangements on the expected timeline; conditions precedent to the launch of MUSD; uncertainty regarding the pace and extent of MUSD adoption and the associated platform transaction activity; the ability of the joint venture parties to perform under the three-party agreement and to realize the expected benefits of the joint venture; technology build and integration risks; changes in market demand for Datavault AI’s services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

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