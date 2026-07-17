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Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Announces Groundbreaking Research Collaboration to Improve Quality of Life for Metastatic Inflammatory Breast Cancer Patients

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant move to advance the treatment of patients with inflammatory breast cancer (IBC), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James), and the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Foundation today announced a collaborative research initiative uniting two comprehensive IBC clinics.

The collaborative research project will include patients from both Dana-Farber and the OSUCCC – James, to focus on identifying critical information to address the unique challenges posed by metastatic IBC. By combining the clinical and research capabilities of institutes with the patient-centric funding focus of IBCRF, this initiative will drive progress in improving the quality of life for patients affected by this devastating condition.

"This collaboration represents a remarkable opportunity to make a difference in the lives of patients with metastatic IBC," said Dr. Faina Nakhlis of Dana-Farber. "By bringing together bright minds and the most advanced resources, we are confident that this research will yield insights that will empower patients to make informed decisions about their treatment and ultimately improve their quality of life."

The research will take a multifaceted approach, including:

  • Conducting a prospective study to evaluate the quality of life in patients with metastatic IBC, focusing on factors such as lymphedema, skin toxicity, and therapeutic decision regret.
  • Exploring considerations regarding local therapy (modified radical mastectomy and comprehensive chest wall and regional lymph node radiation therapy).
  • Engaging patients and families in the research process to ensure their perspectives and needs are at the forefront, as they make shared decisions with their physicians.

"We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking collaboration," said Dr. Daniel Stover of the OSUCCC – James. "By leveraging our expertise in cancer research and clinical care – and working together as a team dedicated to targeting IBC - we believe we can make significant strides in addressing the unmet needs of patients with metastatic inflammatory breast cancer."

Ginny Mason, Executive Director of The Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Foundation, said, "This collaboration represents a critical step forward in our mission to improve the lives of those affected by IBC. We are providing funding to help bring these two leading IBC clinics together in a way that might not have been possible otherwise.”

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Dana-Farber:
JohnW_Noble@DFCI.HARVARD.EDU

OSUCCC
Amanda.Harper2@osumc.edu

Industry:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Details
Headquarters: Boston, MA
CEO: Dr. Benjamin Ebert, MD, PhD
Employees: 1,000-5,000
Organization: NON
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Dana-Farber:
JohnW_Noble@DFCI.HARVARD.EDU

OSUCCC
Amanda.Harper2@osumc.edu

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