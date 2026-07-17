Sky Century Investment Inc. (OTC: SKYI) Engages Interactive Offers to Enhance Investor Communications

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sky Century Investment Inc. (OTC: SKYI), a digital media and information technology company specializing in RSS-based content distribution, syndicated media solutions, and scalable digital publishing services, today announced it has engaged Interactive Offers (“Interactive Offers”), an investor relations and digital communications firm, to assist the Company with shareholder communications and investor outreach.

Interactive Offers will support the Company in developing and implementing a digital communications intended to improve access to Company information and facilitate engagement with the investment community. Its services are expected to include communications planning, distribution of Company-approved public information, and outreach to retail and institutional investor audiences regarding the Company’s business, strategic initiatives, and publicly announced corporate developments.

The Company will retain responsibility and editorial control over all communications concerning the Company. Interactive Offers will not be authorized to disclose material nonpublic information, and its communications will be based on information previously disclosed by the Company through appropriate public channels or approved for simultaneous public release. Interactive Offers is being compensated by the Company for its services under an investor relations consulting agreement.

“Maintaining clear, consistent, and accessible communications with our shareholders is an important priority,” said Nataliia Petranetska, Chief Executive Officer of Sky Century Investment Inc. “We have engaged Interactive Offers to help us communicate publicly available information about our operations and corporate developments to a broader investor audience.”

Interactive Offers brings extensive experience in supporting digital outreach programs for small-cap and micro-cap companies, with a focus on crafting clear and compelling investor communication programs for publicly traded companies. The engagement is expected to enhance SKYI's visibility in the capital markets while maintaining a commitment to accurate and timely disclosures.

For more information about Sky Century Investment Inc., please visit https://skygcbd.com or contact the digital investor outreach team at Eder@InteractiveOffers.com.

About Sky Century Investment Inc.

Sky Century Investment Inc. is a digital media and information technology company focused on RSS-based content distribution, syndicated media solutions, and scalable digital publishing services across multiple online sectors. Additional information about the Company is available at https://skygcbd.com and through the Company’s filings and disclosures available through the SEC’s EDGAR system and OTC Markets.

About Interactive Offers

Interactive Offers is an investor relations and digital communications firm that provides investor outreach and communications services to public companies. Additional information is available at https://Interactiveoffers.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated services to be provided by Interactive Offers, the objectives of the Company’s investor communications program, and the Company’s business plans and strategic initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is included in the Company’s most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise publicly disclosed by the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.