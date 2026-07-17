CIM Group Acquires 166-Unit Domain Apartments in West Hollywood, Calif.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today the acquisition of Domain WeHo, a 166-unit apartment community in West Hollywood, Calif., in partnership with Hulic Co., Ltd.

Domain is a seven-story building with 9,185 square feet of ground floor retail prominently located at 7141 Santa Monica Blvd. just west of La Brea Avenue, a major business corridor and active neighborhood populated with a host of restaurants, retail and entertainment venues as well as creative offices.

Opened in fall 2017, Domain offers studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, of which 33 are designated as affordable, in a modern design with wood plank style and porcelain flooring, quartz countertops, European cabinetry, in-unit washer and dryer, large windows and terraces or balconies. Penthouse units offer plank flooring throughout, wine refrigerators, and French door refrigerators. Residents have access to a host of amenities including a pool and spa with sun deck, outdoor kitchen with grill and pizza oven, an outdoor firepit with lounge seating and a premier fitness center.

The walkable and highly desirable West Hollywood area is known for its cultural amenities, popular restaurants and nightlife as well as appealing retail corridors along Santa Monica Blvd., nearby Sunset Blvd. and Sycamore District. In addition, the area offers abundant outdoor recreation options such as popular hiking in the nearby Hollywood Hills and West Hollywood’s city parks and recreation facilities. Santa Monica Boulevard is a major east/west transportation corridor and served by public transportation, providing easy connectivity throughout the Los Angeles region.

For more than 30 years, CIM Group has applied its community-focused investing approach by utilizing its broad expertise in owning, developing, repositioning, and operating real estate assets to enhance communities throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.