Weave Launches Authorized Integration with Elation Health, Significantly Reducing Manual Workflows for Primary Care Practices

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading AI-powered patient engagement and payments platform purpose-built for healthcare practices, today announced a new authorized integration with Elation Health, a leading clinical platform for independent primary care. The integration reduces manual work and improves operational efficiency by connecting patient communication directly to the practice's electronic health record (EHR).

"This integration can clear the way for staff to spend more of their time where it matters most," said Scott Chandler, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Weave. Share

Independent and direct primary care practices often manage disconnected systems and manual processes that divert staff time from patient care. The Weave and Elation Health integration addresses that friction by automatically syncing patient and appointment data between the two platforms, creating a connected operational layer that automates communication across the patient journey.

Manual data entry remains a significant drain on practice staff. A recent Weave survey of dental practices found that 80% of staff spend at least 30 minutes a day on manual data entry, with more than a quarter losing two or more hours. The new integration can give that time back to primary care teams by eliminating manual CSV uploads and automatically syncing data between systems.

"Practices using Elation Health are focused on delivering personal, relationship-driven care, and that means their teams shouldn't be stuck managing software instead of patients. This integration can clear the way for staff to spend more of their time where it matters most," said Scott Chandler, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Weave.

With the integration, practices using both Weave and Elation Health can:

Automatically sync patient and appointment data between systems, removing the need for manual uploads.

Identify callers instantly with real-time Call Pop showing patient and appointment context.

Reduce no-shows with automated appointment reminders and two-way texting.

Write appointment confirmations back into Elation Health automatically.

Grow online reputation with automated review requests sent after completed appointments.

Practices interested in the integration can learn more and request a demo at https://www.getweave.com/integration/elation-health/.

About Weave

Weave is a leading vertical SaaS company delivering an AI-powered patient engagement and payments platform purpose-built for modern healthcare practices. More than software, Weave is an always-on teammate—handling patient interactions across voice and text and operating at the center of the patient journey. Through agentic AI workflows and authorized integrations with practice management systems, Weave ensures critical tasks like scheduling, insurance verification, and payments happen seamlessly, so nothing falls between the cracks. By embedding AI directly into daily operations, Weave reduces administrative workload, frees up staff to focus on human-centered care, and delivers real-time insights that help practices run smarter and grow with confidence. Serving over 40,000 customer locations, Weave was named a 2026 Best Software Awards winner for healthcare software products by G2. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.