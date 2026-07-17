ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QumulusAI (Nasdaq: QMLS), a neocloud infrastructure provider purpose-built for the AI computing era, today announced it has been approved as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) within the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), reinforcing its ability to bring high-performance compute online quickly to meet growing customer demand.

QumulusAI Joins the NVIDIA Partner Network as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner Share

As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, QumulusAI can work with AI-native companies, enterprises, and machine learning teams to deploy NVIDIA AI infrastructure for modern AI workloads spanning model training, fine tuning, reinforced learning, and production-scale inference.

Enterprises and AI teams need compute across the full spectrum of AI workloads — from large-scale model training to scaling inference and autonomous AI agents — and they need that capacity delivered faster than traditional infrastructure developers can keep pace. QumulusAI rapidly expands available capacity by deploying infrastructure across a distributed network of vetted co-location data center sites with access to power, enabling the company to bring high-performance compute online in accelerated timeframes rather than waiting on large, multi-year data center developments. This lets customers access the capacity they need now, and scale it as their AI ambitions grow.

That speed-to-capacity is anchored in QumulusAI's F.A.C.T.S. framework — Flexibility, Access, Cost, Trust, and Speed — the foundation of a business built to break down the barriers customers face in building and adopting AI.

"Right now, our customers need capacity, and they need it fast. The neoclouds that win are the ones that can unlock capacity and put it to work for clients as demand accelerates," said Michael Maniscalco, CEO of QumulusAI. "Becoming an NVIDIA Cloud Partner affirms what our customers already experience — enterprise-grade NVIDIA compute, delivered at hyperspeed. It's about giving customers what they need today, while building toward a larger inference-future we believe is coming."

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a distributed AI cloud platform that delivers accelerated access to high-performance GPU compute. Through an inference-first, demand-led deployment model across a network of data center sites, QumulusAI brings compute closer to customer demand, helping AI teams and enterprises scale production AI workloads with speed, flexibility and control. By combining rapid deployment with flexible private cloud infrastructure, QumulusAI gives customers a faster, more adaptable path beyond the capacity constraints of traditional centralized and hyperscale cloud models. Learn more at QumulusAI.com.

Follow QumulusAI on LinkedIn and X @QumulusAI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of being an NVIDIA Cloud Partner and building toward a larger inference future. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," “can,” "may," "on track," "plan," "project," "target," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others, the company's dependence on a limited number of large customers; the availability and cost of power, network connectivity and specialized hardware such as graphics processing units; the company's substantial capital requirements and access to financing; competition and rapid technological change in the high-performance computing and AI markets; the company's limited operating history and history of net losses; and those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-292514), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as such factors may be updated in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. QumulusAI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.