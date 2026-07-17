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AM Best Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Pillar Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Pillar Life Insurance Company (Pillar) (Harrisburg, PA).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Pillar’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The sale of Pillar is taking longer to complete than initially expected; however, the transaction is anticipated to close before year end. The financial position of the company has not materially changed since it was initially placed under review. The ratings will remain under review with developing implications until AM Best’s analytical team meets with the new management group to discuss the future direction of Pillar.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Tyler Samani
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2296
tyler.samani@ambest.com

Erik Miller
Senior Director
+1 908 882 2120
erik.miller@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc.

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Tyler Samani
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2296
tyler.samani@ambest.com

Erik Miller
Senior Director
+1 908 882 2120
erik.miller@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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