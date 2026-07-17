University of Texas Athletics and ShopBack Launch Year-Round Shopping Rewards Platform for Longhorns Fans

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Athletics and mobile-first shopping and rewards platform ShopBack today announced a new relationship that names the company the Official Shopping Rewards Sponsor of the Texas Longhorns, giving Longhorns fans new ways to earn cashback and access exclusive offers from leading retailers, while delivering campus, gameday, student programming and year-round fan engagement.

“The University of Texas has one of the most passionate and powerful fan communities in the country, and we are proud to build with Longhorn Nation as ShopBack grows in the U.S.,” said Carolina Paradas, General Manager of North America at ShopBack. “Younger consumers already shop mobile-first, and rewards should be just as dynamic, useful and connected to how they discover, buy and engage with brands. This relationship brings our vision to life by giving students, alumni and fans real value back through everyday purchases, while helping leading retailers show up in moments that already matter.”

The new sponsorship, developed and managed by Longhorn Sports Properties, a division of college sports media and technology leader Learfield, includes the new ShopBack Gate at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, which will be installed for the upcoming 2026 football season.

ShopBack, home to 20 million active users, will leverage its platform to connect with one of the largest and most engaged fan communities in college sports with more than 10.3 million Longhorns fans nationwide who are digitally active with strong e-commerce habits. Longhorns fans will also gain access to exclusive offers from leading retailer partners of ShopBack.

“This innovative new collaboration with ShopBack connects their industry-leading commercial platforms to our great fans and the Texas sports community at a time when we are experiencing tremendous growth of our Texas brand at retail,” said Drew Martin, Executive Senior Associate athletics director for external affairs for Texas Athletics. “Coming off another record year for sales of Texas branded merchandise, the ShopBack platform is a win-win for our Longhorns fans who can now support the university through the purchase of Texas gear and other items while also earning rewards for themselves.”

As part of the sponsorship, ShopBack will collaborate with Texas student-athletes through name, image, and likeness (NIL) programs tied to content, appearances and fan activations. It will also launch its Take It to the House sweepstakes, giving Longhorns fans the chance to win a share of up to $25,000 when Texas Football returns a kickoff or punt for a touchdown. Full sweepstakes details will be announced soon.

“We’re proud to welcome ShopBack as our Official Shopping Rewards Sponsor and are excited for them to deliver immediate value to Longhorn students, fans, and alumni by rewarding them with cashback on purchases they're already making from everyday essentials to travel and more,” said Lucas Motta, Vice President of Longhorn Sports Properties. “ShopBack's commitment to Texas Athletics while creating meaningful benefits for the people most passionate about the Longhorns is exactly what we look for in a partner. We are excited to work with their team as they continue to build their presence in Austin.”

For ShopBack, the collaboration with Texas Athletics marks an important step in its U.S. growth strategy. The company officially launched its cashback app and rewards platform in the U.S. in 2025 and recently surpassed $1 billion in total cashback awarded to shoppers globally. With its U.S. operations based in Austin, ShopBack is leveraging its activations to build its presence with a highly engaged college sports fan community.

With 50 days until kickoff, the program will begin rolling out this summer with freshman orientation activations and expand through the 2026–27 athletics calendar across football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.

About ShopBack

ShopBack is a shopping and rewards platform that helps shoppers get more out of every purchase. Trusted by over 20 million members across 13 markets, ShopBack officially launched in the U.S. in 2025, bringing exclusive Cashback, personalized deals and new ways to save through gamified shopping experiences.

With major partners including Walmart, Expedia, Ulta, Kohl’s, Uber, Sam’s Club and Nike, ShopBack helps shoppers earn real Cashback online through its app, website and browser extension. U.S. users also get access to features including shipping rebates, shopping quests and ShopBack Play, a feature within the ShopBack app that lets users earn real Cashback by playing mobile games.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, ShopBack powers more than $5.5 billion in annual sales for more than 20,000 brands and retailers around the world, and its customers have earned more than US $900 million in Cashback. With its U.S. operations based in Austin, Texas, ShopBack is bringing its vision of making everyday shopping more rewarding to American consumers.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and more than 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield delivers influence and reach to target audiences through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification, exclusive content, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.