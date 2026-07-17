Battlefield 6 and Top Gun Join Forces for Biggest Blockbuster Season Yet

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Battlefield Studios today revealed a first look at Battlefield 6™ and Battlefield REDSEC, delivering the franchise's largest seasonal update to date with Naval Warfare, new content, and a meticulously crafted knockout Top Gun crossover experience in partnership with Paramount Games Studio. The update will include the F-18/Super Hornet and iconic F-14 Tomcat, fan-favorite characters from Top Gun, as well as two new modes inspired by the franchise’s iconic aerial combat.

Three characters from Top Gun come to life in-game, fully voiced by their original performers: Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), Lt. Robert “Bob” Floyd (Lewis Pullman), Adm. Solomon “Warlock” Bates (Charles Parnell), with Top Gun-inspired character skins and cosmetics available in-game.

“It's a huge honor to appear in a long-running franchise like Battlefield with its millions of fans, and talented people working on it,” said Miles Teller. “And with Top Gun, it's like two titans meeting.”

“I’ll actually be the one giving orders in-game, which I love,” said Charles Parnell. “If it’s my voice that pushes players on to clutch a win, that’s awesome.”

Carrier Strike is a new Battlefield 6 mode debuting during this collaboration that pits naval, air, and ground forces against one another as teams seek to destroy the enemy aircraft carrier in a showdown creating an incredible blending of Battlefield and Top Gun’s defining characteristics.

“Battlefield is very intense, whether you're in the sky or on the ground or fighting in the sea,“ said Lewis Pullman. “In that way, it’s a perfect pairing with Top Gun.”

Players can also jump into a new Gauntlet mission for Battlefield REDSEC, a jets-only combat mission set on a reworked version of Tsuru Reef, where they compete to be the best of the best.

“Jets. Adrenaline. The drive to be the best. Battlefield’s unmatched sense of scale is the perfect way to bring Top Gun’s iconic and cinematic aerial combat to life,” says Ryan McArthur, Executive Producer. “We can’t wait for our players to experience the update when it hits on August 18 but our collaboration is also just a piece of Battlefield 6’s biggest season yet.”

Season 4 officially kicks off on July 21 with Phase 1 (Pacific Front) introducing the biggest map in Battlefield 6 yet, Tsuru Reef. This massive Pacific theater battleground features vast air and sea spaces as well as naval aircraft carriers with operational flight decks, and the introduction of our new Dynamic Wave System. This system adds a new dimension to ocean combat, where waves affect boat movement, player aim, and line of sight, allowing players to strategically ambush, flank, and use as cover in firefights.

Phase 2 (Top Gun) debuts on August 18th with Battlefield and Top Gun’s collaboration content alongside a reimagining of one of Battlefield’s classic maps, Wake Island. The final phase of Season 4 (Tidal Strike) releases on September 15 and includes a collection event offering rewards for those who complete naval-based contracts and challenges.

“When Battlefield 6 launched, it had a strong core of content that we’ve grown over time, using feedback from the community to make the game even better,” says Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield. “With the addition of Naval Warfare, our Top Gun collaboration, our largest map, and so much more, Season 4 is our biggest update yet and is the perfect opportunity for players old and new to dive in.”

WATCH NAVAL WARFARE DEEP DIVE

Season 4 will also see the release of several eagerly anticipated updates to the game. Battlefield Studios is rolling out a series of quality-of-life updates, with Spectator Mode and the Portal Custom Lobby launching this season.

Visit us on Battlefield.com. Join the official Battlefield community channels over at discord.gg/Battlefield. Follow us on @Battlefield to stay informed on the latest updates, and @BattlefieldCom for the rollout of live updates.

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About Battlefield

Battlefield is a storied franchise renowned for uncompromising combat gameplay, and all-out warfare, for over two decades. 100 million players and 5 billion hours played later, Battlefield Studios is defining the future of the first-person shooter with the biggest launch in franchise history with Battlefield 6, and a new era beginning with Battlefield REDSEC.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About Paramount Games Studio

Established in 2026, Paramount Games Studio is a unified gaming studio, encompassing Skydance Games as its publishing label alongside Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media as distinct development teams, under the seasoned leadership of executives Tony Driscoll (President, Paramount Games Studio & EVP, Corporate Strategy and Development), Dan Prigg (EVP, Head of Games) and Shawn Kittelsen (SVP, Head of Creative and Production). Built on world-class storytelling, bold creative ambition, and the full strength of Paramount’s beloved IPs, Paramount Games creates diverse games for every player, from casual to AAA, and enduring franchises designed to evolve with players for years to come. Its portfolio spans console, PC, mobile, and emerging platforms, with upcoming games and franchise experiences including TMNT: The Last Ronin, AVATAR LEGENDS™: The Fighting Game, and Star Trek: Shadow Frontier. By bringing together publishing, development, interactive licensing, and franchise-building under one vision, Paramount Games is elevating games alongside film and television as a core pillar of Paramount’s broader entertainment ecosystem.