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KBRA Releases UK RMBS Indices: Q2 2026

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its UK RMBS Indices: Q2 2026. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, annualised net losses, and prepayment activity across prime, buy-to-let (BTL), and nonconforming (NC) mortgage collateral.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1016037

Contacts

Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1050
kali.sirugudi@kbra.com

Armine Karajyan, Global Head of Structured Finance Research
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1050
kali.sirugudi@kbra.com

Armine Karajyan, Global Head of Structured Finance Research
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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