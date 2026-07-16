Union Pacific Receives First Stick of Long Rail as Rocky Mountain Steel Mills Opens New Rail Mill

PUEBLO, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocky Mountain Steel Mills announced today that Union Pacific Railroad received the first stick of rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new long rail mill at its Pueblo, Colorado facility, marking the official commencement of operations at the new, $1.2 billion facility. Union Pacific leadership, led by Chief Executive Officer Jim Vena, visited the Colorado mill for a tour and meeting with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills employees. In April, Union Pacific and Rocky Mountain Steel reached a new seven-year contract for the domestic production of steel rails, underscoring the railroad’s commitment to buying the majority of its rail from the Colorado-based steelmaker.

Union Pacific purchased the first stick of rail produced by the original Pueblo rail mill in 1882. Since then, the two historic companies have strengthened their longstanding partnership, continuing a relationship that has helped build and maintain America’s infrastructure and provide steel industry jobs to thousands of families for more than a century.

Rocky Mountain Steel is the only remaining dedicated rail production facility in the United States and one of the largest producers of steel products in North America. Steel made for Union Pacific and all Rocky Mountain Steel customers is produced by members of the United Steelworkers (USW).

“When two great companies come together with a shared purpose, the benefits extend far beyond our businesses,” said Jim Vena, Chief Executive Officer of Union Pacific. “Union Pacific and Rocky Mountain Steel Mills have a proud history of supporting American manufacturing, jobs and communities. As we look to the future, this renewed partnership will help strengthen our country's supply chain and demonstrates the importance of reliable rail transportation in keeping our economy moving.”

“Pueblo’s steelmaking heritage represents the resilience, innovation and workforce strength that define American manufacturing,” said Doug Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Steel, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Steel Mills. “Rocky Mountain Steel is proud to continue building this legacy with Union Pacific and mark the official start of operations at our new mill, an investment in domestic steel, American workers and in the state of Colorado. Our partnership with Union Pacific demonstrates what is possible when American companies work together to strengthen domestic supply chains and invest in the future.”

“USW members have a long history of manufacturing the steel that serves as the backbone of our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said United Steelworkers (USW) International President Roxanne Brown. “We’re proud to continue that tradition at Rocky Mountain Steel, where the rails they produce for Union Pacific will keep America moving and ensure a strong, union-made future for our communities for generations to come.”

The new long rail mill represents an investment of approximately $1.2 billion in domestic steel manufacturing, rail infrastructure and American steel workers, and is one of the most advanced rail production lines in the world. It delivers advanced long-rail capability by producing 100-meter (328-foot) lengths of premium rail. The long rail being produced at the new facility brings significant efficiency gains to the industry, as it requires 80 percent fewer welds than standard 80-foot rails, improving track safety and reliability for major railroads, like Union Pacific.

Rocky Mountain Steel Mills, with its centerpiece new rail mill, specializes in high-performance steel products beyond premium rail. With an annual capacity of 1.1 million tons of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)-based steel, the facility produces wire rod and rebar for resilient infrastructure, construction, telecom, and automotive uses, and seamless Oil Country Tubular Goods, the pipe and connections for the toughest oil, gas, and geothermal drilling environments.

100 percent of steel produced at Rocky Mountain Steel is made using EAF technology, resulting in 75 percent fewer CO₂ emissions than traditional blast furnace methods. With 750,000 on-site solar panels providing up to 95 percent of the mill’s electricity, the Pueblo facility is the first and largest solar-powered steel mill in the world.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

ABOUT ROCKY MOUNTAIN STEEL MILLS

Rocky Mountain Steel Mills specializes in high-performance steel products that are essential to building and moving North America. With more than 150 years of steelmaking tradition and a future powered by renewable energy, Rocky Mountain Steel is North America’s largest producer of rail and one of the largest domestic manufacturers of steel for resilient infrastructure, construction, telecom, and automotive, as well as pipe and connections for the toughest oil, gas, and geothermal drilling environments.